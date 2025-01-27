Leeds United are back in action in the Championship this evening as they prepare to travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley in a huge clash at the top of the table.

Defeat for the Whites in Lancashire will see their opponents move level on points with them in the division, although it would take a four-goal or higher victory for the Clarets to put them on top due to goal difference.

A win for Daniel Farke's men would place them four points clear of Sheffield United, who lost 3-0 to Hull City on Friday night, in second place, leaving them in a great position in the race for automatic promotion.

The West Yorkshire outfit beat Norwich City 2-0 in their last match at Elland Road, thanks to goals from Manor Solomon and Dan James, and it is fair to say that scoring goals has not been a huge problem for Leeds.

They are the top scorers in the division, with 53 goals, but Farke is still keen to add more attacking quality to the group, with a reported interest in Emiliano Buendia, but they look set to miss out on the midfield magician...

Why Leeds could miss out on Emi Buendia

Firstly, it was recently reported that Leeds are playing the long game with the Argentina international and have been hoping that the later it gets in the window the bigger chance they have to sign him.

A transfer that would comprise of an initial loan move from Aston Villa with an obligation to make it permanent upon promotion to the Premier League has been touted for the former Norwich City star.

Buendia scored 15 goals and provided 16 assists in 39 Championship appearances in the 2020/21 campaign under Farke, which was their last season working together, to win the league title.

The German head coach may want to work with the Argentine talent again with the hope that he can get back to that form, although the winger was out for almost a year with an ACL injury and only returned last August, which means that it may take time to get back to his best.

Leeds, however, may not have to worry about whether or not Buendia can get back to his best because interest from a Champions League side has emerged.

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Bayer Leverkusen, who won the Bundesliga title last season, are exploring a deal to sign the midfielder, and are interested in an initial loan with an option to make it permanent in the summer.

It could be incredibly difficult for Leeds to convince the 28-year-old ace to turn down interest from a Champions League and Bundesliga side, competing for major trophies, to return to the Championship, which is why they look set to miss out on his signature as it stands.

If that turns out to be the case and Leverkusen secure a deal for Buendia ahead of Leeds, Farke could move on from his former sensation in a late swoop for Aston Villa starlet Louie Barry.

Leeds United's interest in Louie Barry

The 21-year-old forward is set to leave the Premier League side on loan before the end of the January transfer window. Unai Emery recently confirmed that their plan is to tie him down to a new contract before sending him out on loan for the second half of the season.

Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday, and Middlesbrough have all been linked with an interest in the former Stockport County loanee, as they look to bolster their respective attacks.

Scottish giants Celtic were interested in a permanent deal for the English winger and saw an offer of £10m turned down by Aston Villa earlier this month, leaving them out of the race for his signature.

Emery's confirmation that the forward will be leaving on loan before February's deadline will come as a boost to Leeds, Wednesday, and Middlesbrough, although Boro completed a deal to sign Morgan Whittaker from Plymouth Argyle last week, so it remains to be seen whether or not they are still in the market for a winger.

Why Louie Barry could be a good signing for Leeds

If the West Yorkshire outfit can win the race for Barry's signature in the next week or so, Farke can forget about Buendia by signing another supremely talented attacker.

The Argentine winger has failed to provide a goal or an assist in 11 Premier League matches so far this season, which suggests that the Whites would not have been signing the same player who was in the form of his life for the German in the past.

Whereas, Barry is coming off the back of an incredible time on loan with Stockport County in League One. Albeit at a lower level, he is a player full of confidence and could step straight into a thriving Leeds team to hit the ground running, which may not have been the case with a low-on-confidence Buendia.

The English ace, who was once hailed as having "incredible" composure by Declan Rice, scored nine goals and provided four assists in 17 starts in League Two in the second half of last season with Stockport, and made the step up to the third tier this term.

24/25 League One Louie Barry Appearances 23 Goals 15 Big chances missed 6 Big chances created 5 Assists 2 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Barry racked up 20 goals and 'big chances' created in 23 appearances in League One, which shows that he can adapt his game to higher levels, going from League Two to League One.

He has scored five more goals than any other Leeds player at league level this season, with Joel Piroe currently leading the way for the Whites with ten, which suggests that he has the potential to provide a big goal threat in the second half of the season.

Whilst he has not enjoyed a Championship season as successful as Buendia's 2020/21 campaign, Barry is an in-form player who could come in and hit the ground running and that is why Farke could move on from the Aston Villa outcast by signing his teammate.