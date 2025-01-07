Leeds United can be fairly content with their position in the Championship table heading into the second half of the season, with Daniel Farke's side sat in first place.

Their goal heading into the 2024/25 campaign was automatic promotion, having lost in the play-off final last year, and they are currently on course to achieve that.

However, they are only one point clear of Sheffield United and Burnley in second and third, which means that they are only one more slip up away from potentially being in the play-off positions.

As you can see in the highlights above, Leeds could have been three points clear of their rivals after the weekend if they had not let a 3-1 lead against Hull slip in the last ten minutes.

The Whites know that they will need to be better at seeing out games in the coming months if they want to avoid dropping down into the play-offs, which is what happened last season.

Farke and his recruitment team could look to use the January transfer window, which opened for business last week, to bolster the squad ahead of the promotion run-in.

Leeds eyeing January additions

According to the Daily Mail Online, Leeds are serious about dipping into the market to ensure that they have a team that is ready to get automatic promotion over the line in the second half of the campaign.

The report claims that a centre-back, a full-back, a midfielder, and a striker are all on the agenda for the Whites, who could make up to four signings before February's deadline, as they look to leave Farke with plenty of options to choose from across the park.

There is no mention of any targets Leeds have in the first three positions, although reports from elsewhere have seen them linked to Hoffenheim forward Mergim Berisha, central defender Ben Godfrey, and Nottingham Forest outcast Andrew Omobamidele.

The Daily Mail Online does, however, reveal that Maccabi Tel Aviv striker Dor Turgeman and Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry are both on the club's radar as potential forward additions.

Leeds, however, appear set to miss out on a transfer for Barry as Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, has reported that Derby County are closing in on a deal to sign the attacker.

It was claimed that the Rams could win the race for his signature because they can offer him guaranteed game time week-in-week-out, which would not be the case if he were to join one of the top sides - including Leeds - in the Championship this month.

It is a shame that the West Yorkshire outfit are unlikely to strike a deal for the former Barcelona and West Brom youngster, as he enjoyed a strong first half of the season.

Louie Barry's form this season

The 21-year-old starlet spent the first half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan with Stockport County in League One and showcased his attacking qualities week-in-week-out for the third division outfit.

Barry caught the eye of Leeds, as well as Derby and others, because of his impressive goalscoring output whilst playing out wide on the left or through the middle for Stockport, contributing with 15 goals in 23 appearances in the league.

24/25 League One Louie Barry Appearances 23 Goals 15 Big chances missed 6 Big chances created 5 Assists 2 Dribbles completed per game 2.3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the English gem rarely missed a 'big chance' to find the back of the net but was not as prolific when it came to creating chances for his teammates to score.

Barry, however, has yet to prove that he can step up and do it in the Championship, after just five months of strong performances in the third tier of English football, and it remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to translate his attacking threat over to the second division.

Leeds can, now, move on from the Aston Villa youngster by focussing their efforts on signing the other forward on their radar this month - Dor Turgeman.

Why Leeds should sign Dor Turgeman

Firstly, the 21-year-old star, who is reportedly available for a fee of around £4m this month, would arrive on a permanent deal and come in as a long-term option for Farke, whereas Barry would only have been a short-term fix.

Turgeman, who was described as "very exciting" by The Rangers Journal's Kai Watson, still has plenty of time left to develop and hone his skills, at the age of 21, and could be a project player for the manager to work on over the years to come.

The Israel international's form for Maccabi Tel Aviv so far this season also suggests that he could come in as a strong addition to the German head coach's squad to bolster his attacking options ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Whilst, like Barry, he has not played in the Championship before, Turgeman has played at a higher level in the Europa League this term and contributed with one goal and one 'big chance' created in four starts, after three goals in four matches in the qualifying stage.

This shows that the potential is there for him to impact games against high-quality opposition, whilst the young gem, who Maccabi Tel Aviv manager Zarko Lazetić described as "a beast on the pitch", has also been a star in domestic football for his club.

24/25 Israeli Premier League Dor Turgeman Starts 9 Goals 6 Big chances missed 2 Conversion rate 22% Big chances created 7 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Turgeman has contributed with an impressive 13 goals and 'big chances' created in nine league games in the Israeli Premier League so far this term.

These statistics show that he has racked up ten goals in 17 starts in all competitions, to go along with his eight 'big chances' created, which speaks to the kind of quality he can provide in the final third.

Therefore, Farke and Leeds could forget all about Barry by landing a £4m deal for Turgeman, who could offer a greater quality on the pitch - given his European exploits - whilst also coming in as long-term, permanent, solution for the club.