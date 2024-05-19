Leeds United won't want to come this far and not get over the line in winning promotion back up to the Premier League, falling at the final hurdle to then have another season in the Championship to contend with.

Their playoff final opponents won't be a walk in the park to get the better of like Norwich over two legs, however, with Southampton winning 2-1 at Elland Road on the final day and wanting to rain on the Whites parade even more on the biggest stage in London to come.

There could well be a fire sale in West Yorkshire if Russell Martin's men do clinch promotion to the top flight at the expense of Daniel Farke's side, with the likes of Georginio Rutter and Illan Meslier reportedly just a couple of faces who could be sold on if Wembley heartbreak is on the menu.

Crysencio Summerville could also be moved on to Leeds' dismay potentially, having hit the jackpot previously when signing the Dutchman from Feyenoord back in 2020 for a meagre fee, who is now the decorated Championship Player of the Season.

Summerville's transfer to Leeds

Nobody would have anticipated when a wide-eyed Summerville entered into Elland Road four years ago that he would go on to become such a key part of the Whites squad near the top of the Championship, arriving to England as an unknown import from the Netherlands.

Only costing a small fee of £1.3m during Marcelo Bielsa's infamous reign as boss, Leeds would have had high hopes that this deal could end up being a golden bargain based on his promising numbers in the Feyenoord youth set-ups before linking up initially with the U23s at his new club.

Summerville's numbers at Feyenoord Team Games played Goals Assists Feyenoord U21s 2 0 1 Feyenoord U19s 13 0 2 Feyenoord U17s 22 5 3 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Summerville would never look back after relocating to his new West Yorkshire location, bedding in perfectly to his once unfamiliar surroundings in England with ease by notching up a stunning 16 goal contributions from 30 games in Leeds' U23 structure.

This would lead to more and more first-team action being handed Summerville's way, having outgrown the comforts of youth football, with six Premier League games given to him during the 2021/22 campaign by Bielsa.

It wouldn't be until the campaign after where the electric Whites winger would fully leave his lasting impact on the men's game, with one particular goal away at Anfield catapulting him into stardom.

As a result, Summerville's valuation would also rise higher and higher with Leeds laughing now at the meagre £1.3m they forked out to land him in 2020.

Feyenoord won't see the situation in a comical light now, however, cursing the dreadful decision to allow their homegrown youngster leave when they did, with the once unassuming 18-year-old now reportedly on the shopping list of many a Premier League suitor this coming summer.

Summerville's rising importance at Leeds

Funnily enough, despite Bielsa nurturing Summerville and handing him his senior debut at Elland Road, the Dutchman wouldn't explode into life in the first-team picture until the disastrous Jesse Marsch took over the reins.

All four of the 22-year-old's top-flight goals to date came under the American's supervision, including this dramatic last-gasp winner away at Liverpool which was Virgil Van Dijk's first ever home defeat as a Reds player.

Stating that this winner gives him 'goosebumps' whenever he watches it back, Summerville wasn't quite done there with his memorable strikes based on his output this campaign in Leeds' hunt for quick redemption to win promotion straight back to the Premier League.

The nimble trickster has a staggering 31 goal contributions from 48 games, which included the misery-compiling fourth goal against Norwich in the play-off second leg, and will hope to add more to that ever-growing tally when Southampton and Leeds face off against each other at Wembley at the close of the month.

With this valuation only heading more and more upwards, if Leeds do have to sell up - according to reports - to balance the books, they would make a very handsome profit on a player they plucked out of the Netherlands and transformed into a star.

His current value means he's worth even more than past Leeds icon Raphinha, according to Transfermarkt, with the Whites gaining £55m for their ex-maverick when Barcelona came calling in 2022.

Summerville's value in 2024

According to a report from football journalist Craig Hope in the Daily Mail, that Leeds would look for a fee in the region of £30m or more to even consider parting ways.

With other reports stating that Summerville also has a £45m price-tag above his head, Raphinha's lesser £42m value out in Spain - where he has mustered up nine less goal contributions this season - could well show to the slick winger that the grass isn't always greener leaving for luxurious pastures elsewhere.

Whatever fee Leeds manage to get out of a suitor circling for Summerville if push does come to shove, they can rest slightly easy knowing that they will make a profit on their standout 22-year-old regardless.

Yet, they will want to keep a firm grip on their "outstanding" star - as he was referred to by Farke earlier this year - especially if they do manage to seal promotion, knowing there could be even more to come from the dynamic winger making the step-up.

Summerville's transfer value over the years 2024 £17.1m 2023 £6.1m 2022 £3m 2021 £1.4m 2020 £1.3m Sourced by Football Transfers

Leeds would be far happier with offloading a face such as Patrick Bamford away from Summerville, fully aware that the 22-year-old would only add more goals to his slender four-goal tally in the top flight.

He could well have the opportunity to do that with or without the Whites, with Leeds either heading for a very promising future if promotion is reached or a very bleak looking one if they stay put in the Championship knowing that their star-studded squad could be picked off.