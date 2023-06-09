Leeds United are in the hunt for a new manager and West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan will be a 'serious contender' for the vacancy at Elland Road, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest manager news involving Leeds United?

According to The Athletic, Corberan is among the candidates for the manager position at Leeds United as they look to find the right man to lead them in the Sky Bet Championship next term.

The Daily Mail report that Leeds United have made 'early soundings' about the possibility of hiring the 40-year-old, who has a £2 million release clause written into is contract at West Brom.

Corberan has previously spent time at Leeds United in an assistant manager capacity and Whites' chiefs were keen to speak to him back in March following their decision to sack Jesse Marsch; however, West Brom stepped in to offer him an improved contract to fend off interest in his services.

As per Football Insider, West Brom are said to be 'braced for an approach' from Leeds United regarding Corberan, who is tied to his current employers until 2027 contractually.

BBC journalist Adam Pope has endorsed the possibility of Leeds United hiring Corberan on the Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, stating: “Financially, they’re in trouble [West Brom], we know that. So he needs another challenge. I think it makes a lot of sense Carlos Corberan coming in, whereas a couple of years ago people might think, ‘is he ready for that?’. He’s more than proved that I think.”

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has indicated that he expects Corberan to be in and around the favourites to take over at Elland Road.

Jones said: “​​Corberan is the one I've heard the most about for this job. I don't know if he's the favourite for the job, but of the names talked about, they definitely like him.

“They've considered him before and kept a close eye on his management style and how he deals with players. I think he'll be a serious contender.”

Would Carlos Corberan be a good appointment for Leeds United?

Given his previous relations with Leeds United and preference to play on the front foot, Corberan is someone who would be an exciting appointment in Yorkshire that would give the Whites some hope that they could challenge for the Sky Bet Championship next term.

Corberan, who was hailed as a "crazy" and is "absolutely obsessed" in a passage from the Athletic, has the ability to mix it up tactically, flickering between slow build-up play, fast transitions and a more direct approach reliant on crosses into the box to strategically outwit the opposition dependent on their style of play, as per Breaking The Lines.

In his time at West Brom, the Spaniard has accumulated 52 points in the English second-tier, presiding over 16 wins, four draws and ten losses in 30 matches in charge, giving him an average points-per-game ratio of 1.73, as per Transfermarkt.

At Huddersfield Town, Corberan also led the Terriers to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final back in 2021/22, narrowly losing out to Nottingham Forest at Wembley Stadium.

Leeds United will need someone who knows what it takes to regularly claim results in what is a notoriously difficult division to get out of and Corberan is someone with a knack of doing that while playing an attractive brand of football.