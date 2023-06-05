Leeds United reportedly see West Brom boss Carlos Corberan as a possible ideal option to be their next manager moving forward.

Has Corberan been linked with Leeds job?

The 40-year-old has done a hugely impressive job at the Hawthorns during his short spell there to date, having arrived when they were second-bottom of the Championship late last year.

West Brom ended up coming close to finishing in the playoff positions, however, and if Corberan had been in charge a little longer, chances are they would have achieved that goal.

Since Sam Allardyce's exit as Leeds manager was confirmed last week, numerous names have been linked with replacing him in the Elland Road hot seat. Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers have emerged as high-profile options, but Corberan's name has also been thrown into the hat.

The Whites seemingly consider the Spaniard as a strong choice to come in, having seen the job he is doing with the Baggies, but it remains to be seen if he will eventually be the man to be handed the reins.

Is Corberan really a target?

According to Football Insider, Corberan is indeed "on the shortlist" at Leeds currently, and it is unlikely that they will look to bring in a "traditional figure" in the mould of Allardyce.

Interestingly, the West Brom boss is seen as "ideal" by those high up at the club, should they want to bring in a long-term appointment who can build something special over time.

Leeds are further boosted by a claim in the report that states that Corberan's future with the Baggies is also in doubt "amid a backdrop of financial issues at the club".

It is so important that the Whites get this decision spot on, avoiding the same ludicrous situation they have found themselves in this season, with Jesse Marsch, Javi Garcia and Allardyce all in charge at some point in the campaign.

Corberan may still be a young manager - one who isn't as proven or well-known as the likes of Gerrard and Rodgers - but the progress he has made at West Brom has been bordering on astonishing, and he has even reportedly been inspired by the style of former Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The fact that Corberan has worked at Leeds in the past is also a bonus, having spent three years in charge of the Under-23s between 2017 and 2020, and he will have learned plenty from Bielsa in that time.