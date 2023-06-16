Leeds United are in advanced talks with Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, according to reports.

What’s the latest off-field Leeds news?

The Whites are set for a busy summer after the 49ers Enterprises agreed a full takeover from Andrea Radrizzani last week.

A new manager and full-time sporting director are needed, although Leeds confirmed that they have brought in former Celtic and Newcastle man Nick Hammond to oversee the club’s short-term business as an interim football advisor.

Leeds are hoping to bring in a new permanent director of football by October who can then focus on the January transfer window, and it looks as if Webber could be that man after it was confirmed that he would leave Norwich following a smooth transition period.

According to Football Insider, Webber and Leeds are in advanced talks over a move to Elland Road, with the 39-year-old not expected to join until after the summer.

The report adds that discussions over a move are advanced and the expectations are growing that an agreement can be reached.

Who is Stuart Webber?

Webber, a lifelong Leeds fan, has been with Norwich as sporting director since 2017 and has been a part of two Championship title-winning sides at Carrow Road.

Prior to his stint with the Canaries, the Welshman has had various roles with Wrexham, Liverpool, QPR, Wolves and Huddersfield and has worked with reported Leeds manager target Daniel Farke. Former Norwich manager Farke appears to be a fan of the sporting director, praising him back in 2021:

“You can’t ask for a better job than what Stuart Webber has done. It’s always like when the wind is in your face and it’s difficult times, then he is there like a shield for the club and he helps in each and every moment. Then when there is success, he always hides and doesn’t need to be there, he always hides from the spotlight.”

Meanwhile, Delia Smith also praised Webber’s work after bringing in Farke, calling the director “amazing”.

"He's just amazing. We trusted him from the word go. The minute he came in with his list of managers that he was going to interview and what he was going to do, it was just glaringly obvious that we were in another league.”

Therefore, should Farke arrive in Yorkshire as the new manager, he and Webber could look to make it three promotions together from the second tier, making this one to watch.