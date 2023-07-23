Leeds United could learn by Monday whether Bayern Munich goalkeeper and Whites transfer target Alexander Nubel is available this summer.

Who is Alexander Nubel?

It has been a relatively quiet summer transfer window at Elland Road so far, with Ethan Ampadu the only notable addition to the squad. There was much early focus on the managerial situation, but with Daniel Farke now brought in as manager, the hope is that more energy can be put into transfers.

One player who could make the move to Leeds is Nubel, who is currently plying his trade at Bayern, but struggling to play anything close to a key role. The 26-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan at Monaco, in order to earn some much-needed regular play time.

With the legendary Manuel Neuer ahead of him in the pecking order, as well as Yann Sommer, it is hard to see how the German's fortunes are going to chance at the Bundesliga giants any time soon.

Leeds have been linked with a summer move for Nubel, seeing the Bayern man as an option to bring in for Illan Meslier, who could well depart the club in the very near future. With the Whites getting ready for life back in the Championship, it is imperative that they have a strong performer between the sticks - someone who would also be a force back in the Premier League, should promotion be secured.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding the situation - one that could give Leeds a fairly definitive answer when it comes to learning about the player's availability.

Could Leeds sign Alexander Nubel?

According to Sky Sports Germany [via TEAMtalk], Bayern will make a decision over Nubel's future at the club by Monday, as they weigh up on whether to retain his services or not.

A loan move could be seen as the more favourable option, meaning they don't lose him permanently, and VfB Stuttgart are mentioned as rivals to Leeds in the race to sign him.

Nubel could be exactly what the Whites are looking for when it comes to finding a replacement for Meslier, coming in as someone who has proven himself at a high level. Granted, he has been limited to only four appearances for Bayern, but 97 have come his way in two seasons for Monaco, showing what a key man he has been.

He also has one Bundesliga title to his name, among other trophies, and this winning mentality could hopefully aid Leeds in their quest to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt next season.

Nubel has been described as "commanding" by football commentator and expert Kevin Hatchard, who also compared to him Neuer - arguably one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time - which bodes well when it comes to Leeds potentially snapping him up during the current transfer window.

It would feel like a massive coup if a deal manages to come to fruition, although the lure of staying in Germany with Stuttgart could be an issue for the Whites, should the player want to remain in his homeland and play in the Bundesliga.