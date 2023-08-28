Highlights Leeds United aims to strengthen their midfield with the potential signing of Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka, who impressed at the 2022 World Cup.

Leeds United could be set to undergo some important transfer business before the end of the summer window, according to a new claim that has emerged.

Will Leeds make more signings?

The Whites suffered the disappointment of being relegated from the Premier League last season, following a campaign that never got going. Three different managers tried and failed to keep them in the division, and they returned to the Championship for the first time since 2019/20 in the process.

The hope is that Leeds are back in the top flight sooner rather than later, but for that to happen, they have to nail their summer transfer business, which they arguably have up until this point, making a number of important signings.

Joel Piroe is arguably the most impressive addition to date, with the striker arriving as an exciting signing from Swansea City, and it could be that the likes of Glen Kamara, Joseph Paintsil and Nadiem Amiri also come in before deadline day closes on Friday night.

Midfield certainly looks like an area of the pitch that Leeds are looking to improve in, and a fresh update suggests that another target could be seen as a primary option to head to Elland Road, even though Ethan Ampadu has already been added to the squad.

Will Leeds sign Ao Tanaka?

According to Bild [via MOT Leeds News], Leeds have tabled an offer for Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka this summer, with the situation becoming a "hot" one, in terms of the likelihood of it happening. A £2.31m is already believed to have been turned down by Dusseldorf, but the Whites are willing up bid a higher amount for him.

The report states that the "World Cup hero" could potentially "move to England in the next few days", with fellow possible suitors VfB Stuttgart signing an alternative instead.

Tanaka could be another strong signing by Leeds in the coming days, having impressed for Japan at the 2022 World Cup, proving to be a key man as they stunned both Spain and Germany, playing three times in the tournament. He scored a controversial winning goal against the former, further highlighting his importance to the cause.

The 24-year-old is someone who would provide both energy and quality in the middle of the park for a number of years to come, averaging three tackles per game and completing 85% of his passes in the 2. Bundesliga for Dusseldorf so far this season.

For Leeds to bring in an established international football this summer would feel like significant piece of business - he has scored three goals in 19 caps for Japan - and at 24, he is at a great point in his career, still having his best years ahead of him but also picking up plenty of experience already.

If the Whites suddenly had Tanaka and Kamara in the middle of the park, as well as Ampadu, they would be blessed with a plethora of strong options to call upon, with great squad depth something that is going to be so key in their Championship promotion push in the coming months.