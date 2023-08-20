Leeds United now want to sign Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer, and a new report has now revealed whether they stand a good chance of winning the race for his signature this summer.

Are Leeds signing a striker?

With less than two weeks remaining of the summer transfer window, Leeds have made it clear they are interested in signing a new striker, and they have recently identified Norwich City's Josh Sargent as a potential option.

The 49ers are ready to green light a move for the USMNT international, as they would like to bring more American talent through the door, with the club previously signing Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams, however the latter has now left to join Bournemouth.

Everton youngster Tom Cannon has been linked with a switch to Elland Road, but journalist Dean Jones has now revealed he does not expect the 20-year-old to join Daniel Farke's side, recently telling GiveMeSport:

"Leeds need to find dependable players and one that fans can actually relate to. So I can understand why they would be looking at someone like Tom Cannon. Coming today, they didn't seem overly optimistic that they were going to get him.”

Another option for the Whites is West Ham United's Michail Antonio, with it being reported they were among the main contenders for him earlier this month, and they could stand a chance of signing him, given that talkSPORT's Alan Brazil reports the Jamaica international will be leaving this summer.

Farke has identified a number of different attacking targets, and Football Insider now report that Leeds want to sign Archer, who is also wanted by clubs from the Premier League, after two successful Championship loans in consecutive seasons.

Sheffield United have already made a £10m offer for the Aston Villa man, which was knocked back, meaning the Yorkshire club may have to shell out a sizeable fee if they are to get a deal over the line in the latter stages of the window, with those at Villa Park holding out for £20m.

A source has told Football Insider that the 21-year-old's price tag is seen as prohibitive, so it will be a difficult move to orchestrate, but the player himself is keen on getting first-team football.

How good is Cameron Archer?

The starlet is yet to cement himself in the first team at Villa Park, but he has now proven himself in the Championship in back-to-back seasons, having scored seven goals in 20 games for Preston North End in the 2021-22 campaign.

Since then, the Englishman has gone on to perform even better with Middlesbrough, weighing in with 11 goals and six assists to lead the club's playoff charge last season, indicating he is probably ready to make the step-up to the Premier League.

That is also the view of presenter Jack Collins, who said in April:

"Cameron Archer is the real deal. Absolute deadeye in front of goal. One way or another, he’ll be in the top flight next year."

As such, it would be a real coup if Leeds were to complete a move for Archer, but he is likely to have Premier League offers in the next two weeks, so it will be difficult to get a deal done.