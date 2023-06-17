Leeds United target Daniel Farke is thought to be “open” to the idea of making the move to Elland Road this summer.

What’s the latest Leeds manager news?

The Whites are hoping to conclude their search for a new manager early next week, with final interviews planned following the weekend.

Farke, alongside West Brom’s Carlos Corberan and Scott Parker are thought to be in the frame for the vacancy in Yorkshire, with all three enjoying success in the second tier.

The former Norwich City manager is currently out of work after leaving Borussia Monchengladbach earlier this month, and it looks as if he would be interested in a return to the Championship, looking to win the title for a third time.

Journalist Pranav Shahaney took to Twitter to share news on Farke and Leeds, claiming the German is “open to managing” Leeds in what is a boost for new owners the 49ers Enterprises, although the people now in charge at Elland Road are yet to make a decision.

“While Daniel Farke is open to managing Leeds United, no decision has been made yet by the club. LUFC plan on concluding their managerial hunt next week and have lined up face-to-face interviews with the German being one of the candidates.”

Who is Daniel Farke?

Farke had a short playing career in Germany and received his first big break as a manager back in 2017 with Norwich after managing Borussia Dortmund’s reserve side for two years.

The 46-year-old took charge of 208 games at Carrow Road, winning 88 of those and leading the club to the Championship title on two occasions. He left in November 2021 and took over at Krasnodar a few months later, although he departed the club without even managing a game. As mentioned, his last role came with Borussia Monchengladbach, winning 12 of his 36 games during the 2022/23 season.

Farke ends to play a 4-2-3-1 system and has been dubbed as a "world-class" coach by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in the past, so a move back to the second tier with Leeds were he enjoyed great success with Norwich could be a wise move.

It helps that the manager is also keen on the idea, unlike Brendan Rodgers who didn’t want to drop down to the EFL, so if talks go well early next week, who knows, we could see Farke announced as the club’s new man in charge fairly swiftly.