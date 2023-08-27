Leeds United have "concrete interest" in signing Premier League defender Djed Spence this summer, with journalist Ben Jacobs sharing if a permanent or loan deal is looking most likely.

Will Leeds sign another defender?

After a disappointing start to the season, the Whites picked up their first Championship victory of 2023/24 on Saturday afternoon, winning 4-3 away to Ipswich Town in a thrilling contest.

It was a much-needed win for Leeds, having gone into the campaign aiming to be promoted back to the top flight a the first time of asking, and the hope is that they will now kick on as the weeks and months pass.

For that to happen, the 49ers Enterprises could arguably still do with completing some more transfer business before deadline day ends next Friday, with a new defender potentially coming in to bolster the options Daniel Farke has to choose from.

One player who has been linked with a move to Elland Road in recent days is Tottenham right-back Spence, with the 23-year-old struggling for playing time in north London currently.

Will Leeds sign Djed Spence?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Spence is seen as a genuine option for Leeds before the current transfer window closes, with a loan switch in the offing:

"With Spence, I think that there is concrete interest in a loan, but Tottenham would prefer a permanent sale. Not that many suitors are at the table for Spence at the moment so, as the window ticks on, Championship clubs might be able to persuade Spence to drop down simply because his options are limited at Tottenham.

"I'm also told that Swansea and Bristol City are two other clubs that have at least considered a loan move, but let's see what the position is of Spurs because they would ultimately like to sell if they possibly could. It will, therefore, just depend on if anyone meets that valuation."

Spence has been a disappointment at Spurs, having joined last summer - he didn't start a single Premier League game last season, for example - so a return to the Championship could be just what he needs at this point in his career.

Rather than being on the substitutes' bench most weeks, or not in the matchday squad at all, the Englishman would surely feature more for Leeds, being seen as a strong alternative to Luke Ayling, whereas Cody Drameh was replaced after just 20 minutes on Saturday and Sam Byram suffered an injury.

Spence is a great athlete whose powerful runs down the right flank stood out so much for Nottingham Forest during a loan spell there in 2021/22, and he has been described as "remarkable" by Brian Laws in the recent past, as well as being hailed for the "electric pace" he possesses.

There may be an element of risk when it comes to Leeds signing the right-back, considering his lack of game time in a Spurs shirt over the past 12 months or so, but a loan move would take that element out of it, and if he struggled to impress he could simply return to his permanent club at the end of this season.