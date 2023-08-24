Leeds United have seven days left to finish their business for the summer transfer window before the deadline slams shut and are reportedly eyeing up another winger to add to their squad...

What's the latest Leeds transfer news?

Sky Sports recently reported that the Whites are interested in signing Genk forward Joseph Paintsil as they eye up a number of options in that area of the pitch.

The report claimed that the Belgian outfit will consider offers within the region of €10m (£8.5m), although it remains to be seen how much the Yorkshire-based side are willing to offer for his services.

Daniel Farke has made four signings for Leeds so far this summer; including Sam Byram, Karl Darlow, Ethan Ampadu, and Joe Rodon. He is now looking to possibly make the 25-year-old magician his fifth over the coming days, but would it be a good piece of business?

How good is Joseph Paintsil?

The Ghana international's form for Genk last season suggests that he has the ability to be a fantastic signing for the German head coach as the talented ace could be a huge upgrade on current Whites winger Daniel James.

Paintsil enjoyed a terrific 2022/23 campaign as the exciting maestro proved himself to be capable of scoring and assisting goals on a regular basis from a wide position, which is something that the ex-Manchester United flop is yet to do.

He averaged an excellent Sofascore rating of 7.13, which was higher than any Leeds player managed last term, over 36 Pro League appearances and contributed with an eye-catching 17 goals and 11 assists.

The nine-cap hotshot also created 12 'big chances' for his teammates and made 1.4 key passes per match, which suggests that he was slightly unfortunate to end up with only 11 assists.

James, on the other hand, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.72 and produced two goals and one assist in 20 Premier League matches for Fulham on loan.

The Wales international failed to deliver consistent quality in the top-flight as he scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists in 106 league matches for Manchester United, Leeds, and the Cottagers combined prior to the current campaign.

His last season at Championship level also ended with four goals and nine assists in 33 outings for Swansea, which does not suggest that the drop back down to the second tier will allow him to reach Paintsil's impressive level of production in the final third, as he has never hit double figures for goals or assists in a single season throughout his senior career.

Paintsil, who was described as an "ice-cold baller" by journalist Owuraku Ampofo, could provide far more quality at the top end of the pitch week-in-week-out, which is why he would be a big upgrade on the Welsh flop if the 25-year-old wizard can translate his form over to English football.

The superb attacker has assisted two goals in two league starts this term and his ability to consistently provide goals and assists could elevate Farke's team to the next level, particularly when you consider that no current Leeds player managed more than five goals or four league assists last season.