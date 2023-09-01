Highlights Leeds United could be on the lookout for a signing to replace Luis Sinisterra.

One option resides in the EFL and is one of the most exciting attackers below the Premier League.

He registered nine assists last season during a captivating campaign.

An update has emerged on Leeds United and the possible exit of one of Daniel Farke's attackers before the summer transfer window slams shut tonight.

What's the latest Leeds transfer news?

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Luis Sinisterra is closing in on a loan move to Premier League side Bournemouth and is set to travel for a medical ahead of the deadline.

The reporter has claimed that the two clubs have a verbal agreement over a temporary switch for the Colombia international, who now looks set to move on from Elland Road before the weekend.

In terms of replacing the 24-year-old ace, journalist Darren Witcoop responded to a Leeds supporter suggesting a move for Queens Park Rangers star Ilias Chair by saying it is one to keep an eye on as the day progresses, whilst he also Tweeted that a Championship club could go in for the Morocco international.

How good is Ilias Chair?

The £7k-per-week maestro would be a dream heir to Sinisterra as he would come in as a proven performer at this level who could hit the ground running for Farke as an excellent attacking option.

Chair has already showcased his ability to be a consistently impressive forward in the Championship and his displays for QPR last season suggest that he has what it takes to be a star for the Whites.

The 25-year-old averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.12 across 40 league outings for the R's during the 2022/23 campaign and caught the eye with five goals and nine assists from midfield.

His creativity is arguably his strongest attribute and that was on full display last term with 2.4 key passes per game and 12 'big chances' created in total for his teammates, as per Sofascore.

Last season, no Leeds player in any position managed more than 1.5 key passes per game for the side and no one produced more than seven league assists.

Sinisterra, meanwhile, scored five goals and created 0.5 chances per match alongside zero 'big chances' created in 18 Premier League outings, and has produced two key passes per outing in the Championship this season.

The Colombian, who averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.74 in the top-flight, offers a similar level of goal threat from the flank but has not proven himself to be as creative as the possible Leeds target.

Chair, who was once described as an "exciting" prospect by ex-Brighton forward Glenn Murray, is an outstanding creator at Championship level, as proven by his aforementioned statistics last term, and he could be an outstanding performer for the Whites in that aspect of the game.

The QPR sensation can unlock opposition defences on a regular basis to provide his teammates with quality chances at the top end of the pitch and this could allow the likes of Joel Piroe and Wilfried Gnonto to thrive as they would have enough service to find the back of the net week-in-week-out.

Therefore, Chair could be a phenomenal addition to the squad and a dream replacement for Sinisterra if his move to Bournemouth goes through before the deadline.