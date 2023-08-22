An update has emerged on Leeds United and their attempts to bolster the playing squad before the end of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Leeds transfer news?

Daniel Farke has already been able to sign Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, and Sam Byram, and is now looking to secure his fifth addition.

According to Argentine journalist Victor Bilsky, the Whites have opened talks with Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion over a deal to sign attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte.

The reporter claims that the Seagulls are prepared to allow the Argentina international to depart on loan before next month's deadline.

He also states that Leeds are pursuing a move that would include a purchase option for them to sign him on a permanent basis at the end of the season, although it remains to be seen what the fee would be.

How good is Facundo Buonanotte?

The 18-year-old prodigy, who was signed by Brighton for a fee of up to £10m, is a talented young player who could have the potential to be the club's next Pablo Hernandez if he explodes onto the scene this term.

Farke has a history of developing exciting talents and the German tactician could use his coaching ability to turn the teenage ace, who was dubbed a "huge talent" by scout Jacek Kulig, into a star for the Whites.

AllLeedsTV presenter Oscar Marrio claimed that Buonanotte has a "similar" profile to Hernandez - as well as former Norwich star Emiliano Buendia - as a player who can play in a hybrid role as a right winger and attacking midfielder.

Farke helped to develop the likes of Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey, James Maddison, Buendia, and Jamal Lewis during his time at Carrow Road.

Godfrey (£20m), Maddison (£20m), and Buendia (£38m) went on to be sold for a combined £78m.

This suggests that the Leeds boss knows how to get the best out of up-and-coming prospects, which is why Buonanotte could thrive up at Elland Road this season.

The 18-year-old talent has already been capped once by Argentina and was given 13 Premier League appearances by Roberto De Zerbi last term, which shows how highly he is rated by club and country at such a young age.

Prior to his move to Brighton, Buonanotte scored four goals and provided two assists in 19 league starts for Rosario Central as he created 1.2 chances per game, whilst no current Leeds player managed more than 0.9 per outing last season.

The Argentine gem, who scored one goal and provided one assist in six top-flight starts for the Seagulls, could now take the next step in his career and start to deliver quality at the top end of the pitch on a regular basis.

Stepping down to the Championship could provide him with the opportunity to showcase his ability against lesser opposition after showing flashes, with two goal contributions, in the Premier League.

Whilst it remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to replicate Hernandez's return of 36 goals and 41 assists in 175 matches, but Buonanotte is an exciting prospect who can play in the Spanish wizard's attacking midfield role and has the potential to score goals and create chances from that position.