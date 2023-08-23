A big update has emerged on Leeds United and their attempts to bolster their midfield options during the summer transfer window.

What's the latest Leeds transfer news?

According to The Scottish Sun, the Whites are closing in on a deal to sign Glasgow Rangers central midfielder Glen Kamara for a fee within the region of £5.5m.

The report claims that the Yorkshire-based outfit have stepped up their efforts to secure his services over the last 24 hours and they now appear set to land his signature.

It states that negotiations are now at an advanced stage as Daniel Farke has been 'desperate' to sign the Finland international, although Coventry City and Middlesbrough could provide last-minute competition.

How good is Glen Kamara?

The former Arsenal academy prospect endured a difficult season with Michael Beale as he struggled for starts with only 12 in the Scottish Premiership.

However, his form during the 2021/22 campaign suggests that the potential is there for him to be an excellent addition.

Kamara's performances for Giovanni van Bronckhorst that term were superb and he could be Farke's new Oliver Skipp - if the 27-year-old machine can replicate those displays this year.

The German head coach had Skipp on loan from Tottenham Hotspur at the heart of his midfield during his 2020/21 title-winning season with Norwich and the England U21 international was crucial to their success.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.02 across 45 appearances for the Canaries and was named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year for his troubles.

The Spurs loanee demonstrated his quality in and out of possession with an impressive pass completion rate of 88% and a ground duel success rate of 62%, as per Sofascore.

Kamara is a player who could offer similar attributes in midfield. During the 2021/22 Premiership season, the talented maestro completed 91% of his attempted passes and came out on top in 56% of his ground battles.

The Rangers powerhouse also averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.01 over his 31 league appearances, which is a higher score than any Leeds player managed in the Premier League last term.

These statistics suggest that Kamara could be an outstanding performer for the club if he is able to translate his performances over to English football as a player who can retain the ball at an impressive rate whilst also holding his own in physical contests.

No Whites player with at least five appearances completed more than 84.2% of their passes last season and this suggests that the Finland star could be the pass-master Farke needs in midfield to make things tick.

Skipp fulfilled this role to great effect during the 2020/21 campaign with his reliability on the ball and strength off it, which was recognised with his inclusion in the Team of the Year, and Kamara could now follow in his footsteps.

The Light Blues technician, who was described as being "made of iron" by ex-boss Neil McCann, has the passing ability and physical strength, along with the scope to deliver consistently impressive outings, to be a Skipp-like figure for Farke in midfield.

Therefore, this £5.5m deal could be a stroke of genius by the club if Kamara is able to get back to his best at Elland Road and put last season behind him.