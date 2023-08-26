Leeds United have targeted a new international midfielder this summer and he appears to be keen on an Elland Road move, according to a promising update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Will Leeds challenge for promotion?

The Whites found themselves relegated from the Premier League last season, having endured a tough campaign that saw them get through three different managers in Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce.

It meant that they have returned to the Championship for the first time since the 2019/20 season, and they are arguably seen as one of the favourites to secure promotion back to the top flight.

For that to happen, further signings could be needed before the summer transfer window comes to a close, with the addition of Joel Piroe from Swansea City a very exciting piece of business, among others.

Will Leeds sign Glen Kamara?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs claimed that Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, who has allegedly agreed terms with Leeds, prefers the idea of moving to the Whites this summer instead of staying put at Ibrox for another season.

He has been strongly linked with a switch to Elland Road and reports have claimed that a £5.5m deal was close, with Jacobs believing a transfer could be a "very decent deal".

"With Glen Kamara, that one also has some substance to it as well, in the region of £5m, which could be a bargain. I think the player would prefer the move to Leeds over staying at Rangers.

"And from a price point of view, it’s a very decent deal for Leeds who don’t want to spend a ton of money and can get a player that can help them get back up into the Premier League.

"There has been a little bit of interest from Middlesbrough as well, so there are a few Championship clubs in the mix, but at the time of recording this, nothing is necessarily done with Kamara yet."

Bringing in Kamara late on in the transfer window could be great business by Leeds, with the 27-year-old someone who has been such a key man for Rangers down the years.

He has made 193 appearances for the Scottish Premiership giants, anchoring the midfield expertly, and there is also the small matter of winning 52 caps for Finland. He won the league title with the Gers back in 2020/21, and tasted Scottish Cup glory the following campaign, and he would bring a wealth of quality and experience in the middle of the park at Elland Park.

At 27, Kamara is primed to come in and hit the ground running, not being daunted by playing for such a big club, given Rangers' reputation throughout history, and he could take Leeds' midfield up a level in the same way Piroe will in attack, having enjoyed an 89.4% pass completion rate in the Scottish Premiership last season.

The Finn has also been hailed as both "fantastic" and "excellent" by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in the past, during their time together at Ibrox as player and manager respectively, which further highlights the pedigree he possesses as a footballer.