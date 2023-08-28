Highlights Leeds United have submitted an official bid for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, with negotiations at the final stages.

Kamara's potential signing would significantly strengthen Leeds' midfield and aid their Championship promotion push.

The Finnish international brings experience, solid passing ability, and a fantastic attitude, making him a positive addition to the team.

Leeds United have been eyeing a move for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara this summer and now a significant update has emerged regarding his future.

Do Leeds want to sign Glen Kamara?

The 27-year-old has been a real stalwart in the middle of the park for the Gers over the years, performing with real consistency and influence for an extended period of time. He has made 193 appearances in total and was part of the team that secured Scottish Premiership title glory under Steven Gerrard back in 2020/21.

Kamara may feel that he has come as far as he can in a Rangers shirt, however, instead looking for a fresh challenge while he is still at the peak of his powers. Leeds are arguably in need of a new midfielder before the summer transfer window reaches its conclusion on Friday evening, and the Rangers man has emerged as a key target, according to reports.

Time is running out for the Whites to get their man, but a new update suggests that they are now really pushing hard to complete a deal as soon as possible, in order to aid their Championship promotion push.

Have Leeds bid for Glen Kamara?

Taking to Twitter, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano provided a big update on Kamara's future, saying Leeds have now officially submitted an offer for his services:

"Leeds United have submitted official bid for Glen Kamara. Negotiations now at the final stages with Rangers. Deal expected to be completed next week, player has already accepted."

This is a massive boost for Leeds, with Kamara someone with the potential to come and make a huge difference, strengthening their midfield significantly in the progress. There is an authority about his game that could make the Whites so much more formidable, with an ability to cover ground and retain possession, having completed an incredible 97.5% of his passes in the 126 minutes of Champions League action last season.

Not only that, but Kamara is now a 52-time capped Finland international, going to show how much experience he possesses at international level, and Gerrard once waxed lyrical over him after one game during his tenure, saying:

"Glen Kamara could have felt sorry for himself after what happened to him at the weekend, but he showed a fantastic attitude to come in and he was excellent over the 90 minutes alongside Davo [Steven Davis]."

In truth, it is hard to find many negatives when it comes to assessing the imminent signing of Kamara for Leeds, and he is even coming in at a great age, in terms of having years behind him to hone his trade, but also still being young enough to be a key signing for the foreseeable future into his early 30s.

With Joel Piroe coming in from Swansea City as a huge signing in attack, the hope is that the Finn can enjoy a similar impact in the middle of the park, knitting things together and potentially also being joined in the squad by Joseph Paintsil and Nadiem Amiri, should deals for the pair go through this week.