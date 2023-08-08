Leeds United have now been handed a boost in their pursuit of Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer, with Burnley recently dropping out of the race for his signature, according to a report from LeedsLive.

Is Gustavo Hamer staying at Coventry?

Coventry have a real fight on their hands as they try to keep hold of Hamer this summer, with a number of clubs already making bids for the midfielder, who is set to be out of contract next summer.

When asked whether any offers have been made for the 26-year-old, Sky Blues boss Mark Robins admitted he has fielded some proposals, saying:

“The honest answer is yes, we have had offers but they haven’t been acceptable. That could change, who knows. He’s a top player, there’s no doubt about it, and other clubs covet them and put things in his head and that’s something that you can’t remove from his head.

I think really what I would like to see is us finish our recruitment and then see what’s what, but ultimately it’s his decision."

It is unclear which teams have come forward for the Dutchman, but Fulham previously been named as potential suitors, while Football Insider report that Premier League side Burnley have already had a player-plus-cash bid rejected this summer.

The same report claims that Coventry are set to demand at least £12m for the Brazil-born midfielder, as they are desperate to keep hold of him.

While Burnley were interested earlier in the transfer window, Leeds Live report the Clarets have now dropped out of the race for the Coventry star, as they are closing in on two other signings which would rule them out of contention.

As such, Leeds have been handed a boost in their pursuit of the former Feyenoord man, who they are understood to be admirers of, however they are yet to test the waters with an official offer.

How good is Gustavo Hamer?

With the Whites aiming to return to the Premier League at the first attempt, they need to strengthen their squad with some top players at Championship level, which could make the £6.5k-per-week maestro a perfect addition to the squad.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has recently lauded the defensive midfielder as "one of the best in the Championship", while former teammate Marko Marosi has described him as "unbelievable."

It is clear to see why the Championship star has received such rave reviews, as he ranks in the 99th percentile for assists per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, and in the 95th percentile for non-penalty goals.

Not only is the playmaker a real threat on the front foot, but he is also very much capable defensively, averaging a total of 2.6 tackles per game in the Championship last season, which could make him a solid replacement for Tyler Adams, who registered 89 tackles in the top flight last term.

It is exciting news that Leeds are still in the race for Hamer, and they should look to launch a move once Adams is sold, with Chelsea now closing in on the American's signature.