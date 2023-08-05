Leeds United have now turned their attention towards signing Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer, with Daniel Farke targeting a new midfielder in the final month of the transfer window, according to a report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Leeds transfer news?

The future of Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams remains up in the air, and it has recently been reported that Glen Kamara could be brought in to replace him, with the Rangers ace believed to have a £5m release clause included in his contract.

Farke is expecting to sell Crysencio Summerville and WIlfried Gnonto before the window shuts, so the manager may also be tasked with bringing in a couple of new wingers this summer, and Napoli's Hirving Lozano could be brought in as a replacement.

The Whites have reportedly approached the entourage of the winger, but there may be stiff competition for his signature, with Everton and Stoke City also being named as potential suitors.

Read The Latest Leeds Transfer News HERE...

Strengthening the midfield is seemingly one of Farke's main priorities this summer, with Football Insider reporting Leeds have now turned their attention towards signing Hamer, after his great form for play-off finalists Coventry last season.

After their relegation to the Championship, the Whites are in the market for a new midfielder, and the Coventry star is set to be targeted in the final month of the transfer window, with his future at the Ricoh Arena in doubt.

The £6.5k-per-week maestro is entering the final year of his contract with the Sky Blues, which has put potential suitors on red alert, particularly because talks to extend his deal are stalling.

Talks have been held over a new contract, but an agreement is still some way away, potentially opening the door for a move to Elland Road this summer.

How good is Gustavo Hamer?

The 26-year-old was undoubtedly Coventry's key player en route to the play-off final at Wembley last season, averaging a Sofascore match rating of 7.35, by far the highest figure of any player in the squad.

In a total of 44 games last season, the Dutchman picked up 11 goals and ten assists, scoring two in the Sky Blues' play-off run, though they were ultimately unable to return to the Premier League.

A move to recently relegated Leeds could give the Brazil-born midfielder a better chance of reaching the top flight, and there are plenty of indications he could be a fantastic signing, having been hailed as "unbelievable" by former teammate Marko Marosi.

Over the past year, the former Feyenoord man ranks in the 83rd percentile for successful take-ons per 90, when compared to players at a similar level, showcasing his dribbling ability, while he is also solid defensively, placing in the 87th percentile for tackles.

If Adams does move on this summer, it is vital that Leeds bring in a player of a similar level, and the central midfielder has proven himself as one of the Championship's top players with his performances in recent times.

At the moment, the Whites are yet to launch an official bid for Hamer, but they should definitely step up their interest in the near future to ensure he does not end up moving elsewhere.