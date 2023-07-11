Leeds United wide pair Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto don't have relegation clauses in their current contracts, according to a fresh claim.

Who have Leeds signed this summer?

The Whites suffered the misery of relegation from the Premier League to the Championship last season, with a heavy defeat at home to Tottenham on the final day sealing their fate.

It was a desperately disappointing campaign, both in terms of results and performances, as Leeds got through three different managers and flattered to deceive hugely on the pitch.

Daniel Farke has now taken charge at Elland Road, with the German tasked with ensuring his side make a speedy return to the Premier League at the first opportunity. Two promotions with Norwich City certainly stand the Whites in good stead, but in order for it to happen, new signings may well be required before the summer transfer window comes to an end.

There have been no new incomings yet this summer - understandable, considering Farke has only recently been appointed and will want his own players - but additions will surely arrive sooner rather than later.

Leeds could also lose a number of key players, however, with Harrison and Gnonto falling into that bracket, but a positive update has at least emerged regarding their respective futures.

What's the latest on Harrison and Gnonto?

According to Football Insider, neither Harrison nor Gnonto have release clauses included in their current deals, meaning they can't automatically force a move away from the club in the summer transfer window:

"Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto do not have a relegation release clause in their Leeds United contracts, sources have told Football Insider. A host of Leeds stars have clauses in their contracts that allow them to leave on loan following their exit from the top flight but Harrison and Gnonto are two stars that do not.

"This means that the club will not be able to cash in on a number of players but in turn will have them back should they make it back into the Premier League at the first attempt.

"Football Insider has learned that the attacking duo don’t have the loan clause attached but they are two players that have significant interest in their services this summer."

While this certainly doesn't mean that Harrison and Gnonto will now stay put at Leeds beyond the summer, it is at least encouraging that won't definitely be off, as has been the case with others, such as Brenden Aaronson, Robin Koch and Diego Llorente, who have joined Union Berlin, Eintracht Frankfurt and AS Roma respectively.

Granted, both wide players could still demand a move away, not wanting to be playing in the Championship next season, but their contracts do at least put the Whites in a stronger bargaining position.

If they could keep hold of one of Harrison or Gnonto, it could make the difference between Leeds sealing promotion or not, with the duo two of the brightest attacking sparks at Elland Road, registering 18 goal contributions between them in the Premier League last season.

Should that not happen, though, it is essential that the club get as much money for their signatures as possible, generating more funds for Farke this summer in the process.