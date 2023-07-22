Leeds United are expected to make an offer for Palmeiras defender Joaquin Piquerez in the coming days, according to an update from journalist Diego Firmino.

Who is Joaquin Piquerez?

The 24-year-old is now an experienced player who has enjoyed a good career to date, winning nine caps for Uruguay and playing for Palmeiras since 2021, having arrived from Penarol.

Piquerez has made 101 appearances for his current club, generally operating as a left-back but also at wing-back, scoring five goals and registering nine assists in that time. He also assisted 11 times in 53 outings for Penarol, outlining the attacking quality that he can provide from deep.

It could be that Leeds are looking to bring in a new left-back following the form of the hugely disappointing Junior Firpo, who failed to live up to expectations after arriving from Barcelona. That area now looks hugely lacking in quality, and if the Whites are to be among the promotion favourites in 2023/24, such positions need to be filled sufficiently.

Piquerez looks like a primary target for Leeds, following a significant update that has emerged regarding his future as they look to get a deal over the line in swift fashion.

Could Leeds sign Joaquin Piquerez?

According to Firmino on Twitter [via Sport Witness], Leeds are set to bid for Piquerez in the very near future, with a transfer having the potential to develop in a matter of days:

"Since I only talk about exits really, Leeds United interested in Piquerez. If not, proposals should arrive in the next few days. Whether it will come out or not, I don't know, it's another 500. Let's wait."

Piquerez may not necessarily be a household name to many Leeds supporters, but he is someone who could be a really shrewd signing as they look to bounce straight back in 2023/24 and sealing promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

The fact that he has won nine caps for a Uruguay side featuring so much talent from Luis Suarez to Fede Valverde says a lot about his quality, and the Whites could arguably be signing someone who is far too good to be playing in the second tier of English football.

At 24, Piquerez is still relatively young, making him a long-term acquisition for Leeds, and while his contract doesn't expire until the end of 2025, he shouldn't cost too much, and more funds should be available following 49ers Enterprises' takeover at Elland Road.

It is essential that an upgrade on Firpo comes in, avoiding another transfer error and ensuring someone consistent arrives, and Piquerez's experience to date suggests that he could make an ideal signing.

There is the risk that he has never tested himself in European football, and therefore could find it difficult to adjust to the pace and power of the English game, but if Daniel Farke sees him as a strong option to come in at left-back, the Leeds manager has to be trusted in the transfer market, bringing in the players he wants in the process.