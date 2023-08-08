Leeds United are reportedly interested in completing the signing of Venezia attacker Joel Pohjanpalo in the summer transfer window.

How old is Joel Pohjanpalo?

The Finnish striker is 28 years of age currently and has become a key player for Venezia, having arrived at the Serie B club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2022. Last season, Pohjanpalo scored 19 goals and registered seven assists in 40 appearances for his new team, outlining his relentless end product in the final third.

Pohjanpalo's current deal expires in 2025, and while his club will no doubt be desperate to keep hold of him until that point, they may be aware that there will be plenty of interest in him this summer.

Leeds are badly in need of adding firepower to their squad this season, with their Championship season getting off to a disappointing start with a 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City, and it would be a surprise if they didn't strengthen in that area before the end of the summer transfer window.

Patrick Bamford doesn't look like the force he used to be, with injuries curtailing his progress in recent years, while Rodrigo has sealed a summer move to Saudi Arabia. Now, it looks as though Pohjanpalo is a target for Leeds in the current window, following a new report that has emerged.

Will Leeds sign Joel Pohjanpalo?

According to TuttoMercatoWeb [via Sport Witness], the Finland international is "tempting" clubs both in Italy and abroad, with the Whites one of those in the conversation to sign him. West Ham, Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers are all mentioned as possible suitors, with Genoa attacker Massimo Coda seen as a replacement for him at Venezia, suggesting they are resigned to losing him.

Pohjanpalo could be a fascinating signing by Leeds this summer, solving what has become an issue ahead of what is hopefully a promotion-winning season in the Championship. Wilfried Gnonto was used in the No.9 against Cardiff, but the young Italian is arguably at his best in a wider role.

The Venezia man has scored 100 goals at club level in his career, not to mention netting 14 times in 63 caps for Finland, so he is clearly someone who a lot of experience at the top down the years, suggesting he could come in and spearhead the Whites' promotion push.

The fact that there is some Premier League interest could act as a stumbling block, though, with the idea of playing in England's top flight something that is likely to appeal more, should West Ham retain their interest in him.

Pohjanpalo is also a character, as highlighted by him celebrating last season by drinking a beer straight after being substituted, and that personality could make him an immediate cult hero at Elland Road.

Having a relentless goalscorer in the Championship is vital for any team with aspirations of going up to the Premier League and that is no different with Leeds, who are unlikely to mount a serious challenge if that problem isn't addressed sooner rather than later.