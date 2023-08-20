Leeds United have just been handed a boost in their pursuit of Norwich City striker Josh Sargent, who Daniel Farke is keen on signing this summer...

Is Josh Sargent signing for Leeds?

On Friday, it was reported that Leeds' owners, 49ers Enterprises, are ready to back the club's pursuit of Sargent, given that previous American signings have really helped increase their appeal to fans in the United States.

The Whites are said to have drawn up a striker shortlist, given that Patrick Bamford is still out injured, and last season's top scorer, Rodrigo Moreno, has left for Qatar, with the Norwich striker making the cut.

It has been detailed that a bid for the 23-year-old could be expected in the coming days, with Farke well aware of his abilities due to their time working together at Carrow Road, and there are now indications the player would be keen on a move to Yorkshire.

In the latest update from Football Insider, it is detailed that the American is keen to complete a reunion with his former manager, which could hand Leeds a major boost as they look to get a deal over the line in the latter stages of the transfer window.

Norwich are reluctant to part ways with the forward, given that he is already off the mark this season, but it is believed that it would not take a huge fee to tempt them into a sale, in what could be another boost for Farke's side.

Farke was the manager to bring the USMNT international to England, signing him for Norwich from Werder Bremen for a reported £8m back in August 2021, and he is now well-placed to seal a reunion with his former player.

Read The Latest Leeds Transfer News HERE

How good is Josh Sargent?

Lauded as "fantastic" by members of the media, the former Werder Bremen man really started to come into his own last season, weighing in with 15 goal contributions in 40 Championship games for Norwich, in a much-improved campaign in front of goal.

The versatile attacker, who is capable of playing at right-wing, struggled to find the back of the net in the prior season, scoring just two league goals, although Norwich were in the Premier League at that point, so he could still be a good signing in the second tier.

Farke is clearly a big fan of the Norwich star, given that he is now willing to sign him for the second time, and he has previously lauded him as "unbelievably bright".

That being said, the £12k-per-week forward is yet to have a prolific season in front of goal, and it could be worth Leeds also bringing in a more out-and-out goalscorer alongside him, if they can afford to do so.

At 23 years of age, however, Sargent is still developing as a player, and it is promising news that he would be keen on reuniting with Farke and moving to Elland Road, so Leeds may look to test the waters with an opening bid in the upcoming days, making this one to watch.