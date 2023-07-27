Leeds United target Karl Darlow is set to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed £400,000 move to Elland Road, Sky Sports’ Keith Downie reports.

Are Leeds signing Karl Darlow?

New owners the 49ers Enterprises and manager Daniel Farke are making preparations ahead of the new Championship campaign. Ethan Ampadu is the only player the club have signed so far, with the versatile midfielder arriving on a permanent deal from Chelsea.

The club’s focus since has been on signing a new shot-stopper ahead of their season opener with Cardiff City next Sunday, with Darlow a player who has been admired by the Whites.

It looked as if Premier League side Bournemouth were close to signing the 32-year-old ahead of the Whites, however, the Cherries have since struck an agreement to land Andrei Radu on a season-long loan from Inter Milan.

That has opened the door for Leeds to make their move for Darlow, and it appears as if a transfer is now gathering real pace. Sky Sports reporter Downie took to Twitter in the last 24 hours to share a further update regarding Darlow.

It has been confirmed by Eddie Howe that the shot-stopper will head to Yorkshire for a medical. And the 49ers have clearly worked their magic, with a deal believed to be in the region of just £400,000, considerably less than his previously reported £5m price tag.

“Eddie Howe confirms Karl Darlow will travel to Leeds for a medical tomorrow. Understand the fee is in the region of £400k.”

Who is Karl Darlow?

Darlow came through the youth system at Nottingham Forest but has been with Newcastle since 2014. During that time, the Englishman has turned out on 100 occasions for the Magpies, helping them win the Championship back in 2017.

He actually spent the second half of the previous campaign out on loan with Hull City, and in total, Darlow has kept 48 clean sheets in 152 Championship appearances throughout his career.

Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles has praised Darlow, labelling him as “fantastic” who has “everything you’d want” from a keeper.

"Since he’s been at Newcastle, I don’t think he’s put a foot wrong. Every time he’s been asked, he’s played well. In the Championship season, he played the majority of the games and we got promotion.

"He’s been patient. He’s a great professional. He’s been fantastic. That’s what I know from Karl. He’s a great goalkeeper. His shot-stopping, crosses, everything you’d want from your goalkeeper."

His second-tier experience could be just what is required at Elland Road, and as per Joe Donnouhue, over a 46-game season, Darlow averages just under 15 clean sheets in the second-tier.

A similar display for Leeds could go a long way in helping them earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first opportunity, and tightening up at the back is crucial after the club conceded a total of 157 goals over the past two top-flight campaigns.

A £400,000 fee is also good to see, especially given his £5m asking price earlier in the summer, and it’ll be interesting to see who Leeds decide to go after next.