Leeds United are now plotting a move for Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean, who could be brought in to replace a first-team player, a recent report has revealed.

What's the latest Leeds transfer news?

Leeds may still have to deal with a couple of departures this summer, with Wilfried Gnonto recently handing in a transfer request, having grown unhappy about being denied a move away from Elland Road, with Everton making a total of four offers.

The Toffees' most recent bid was in excess of £25m, but the Whites have insisted he is not for sale, and they had previously been planning to reintegrate him into the squad, although they may be forced to change their stance given the Italian's desire to leave.

With Gnonto looking like he could depart, Daniel Farke is running the rule over some new attackers, with Football Insider reporting the 49ers ready to green light a deal for Norwich City's Josh Sargent, while they are also keen on Aston Villa's Jordan Archer.

In terms of other potential departures, it has now been reported that Leeds are planning to keep playing Illan Meslier, in order to keep him in the shop window before the transfer deadline, and Tyler Adams is also set to leave, having passed his Bournemouth medical.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Whites are now plotting a move for McLean, who could be brought in as a replacement for Adams, with Farke of the belief the Norwich star would add some experience and guile to his young squad.

The manager is a big admirer of the midfielder, as a result of the success they shared during their period working together at Carrow Road, with the Canaries winning the Championship title in both 2019 and 2021.

However, Leeds will need to put in a convincing bid if they are to prise the 31-year-old away from Norwich, as he still has two years remaining on his current contract, and his club would be reluctant to lose him to one of their Championship rivals.

Read The Latest Leeds Transfer News HERE

How much does Kenny McLean earn?

The 31-year-old is currently tied down to a £25k-per-week contract at Carrow Road, where he has been a key player for a number of seasons, making over 30 appearances in Norwich's last four league campaigns.

Earlier this year, the maestro was lauded as "outstanding" by Norwich boss David Wagner, so it is clear to see why the Canaries are hesitant to let him leave, but he could be a solid signing for Leeds if they are able to get a deal over the line.

The Scot's best attributes are his defensive qualities, ranking in the 86th percentile for aerials won per 90, and the 79th percentile for clearances per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

Leeds will be very disappointed to be losing Adams, as the American has averaged more tackles, interceptions and blocks per 90 than the Norwich midfielder during that timeframe, but McLean is very experienced at Championship level, and he could be a solid replacement.