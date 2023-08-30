Leeds United have been linked with a move for Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean in the final days of the transfer window, and a new update has now dropped regarding a potential transfer.

Do Leeds want to sign Kenny McLean?

The Whites picked up their first Championship victory of the season last Saturday afternoon, winning 4-3 away to Ipswich Town in a thrilling clash.

It was a much-needed three points for Leeds, following a fairly underwhelming start to the campaign, and with Joel Piroe now brought in from Swansea City to bolster the attack, they could be primed for a strong promotion push in 2023/24.

It doesn't appear as though Daniel Farke is resting on his laurels, however, with other players continuing to be linked with a move to Elland Road, including Joseph Paintsil, Nadiem Amiri and Luke Thomas, to name just a few potential targets.

Someone else who has been linked with a summer switch to the club is Norwich ace McLean, who has become a key man for the Canaries since joining from Aberdeen back in 2018.

A fresh update has now emerged regarding Leeds' interest in the Scot - one that Whites supporters may not want to hear.

Will Leeds sign Kenny McLean?

According to an update on Sky Sports on Monday night, Leeds have seen a £4m bid for McLean rejected, as they look to get a deal over the line before the end of the window:

"Norwich have turned down a £4m offer from Leeds for Kenny McLean."

While this is a clear setback in Leeds' pursuit of McLean, it does arguably suggest that they will continue to push to sign a new midfielder in the next few days before the transfer window closes late on Friday evening.

The 31-year-old is now someone who has a wealth of experience in the Championship, making 97 appearances in the competition, not to mention scoring six goals and registering 15 assists along the way. This season, he has started all four of Norwich's league matches, averaging 1.8 tackles and 1.3 clearances per match, showing that the Canaries are clearly keen to retain his services.

Granted, McLean isn't necessarily getting any younger and may not be guaranteed to shine in the Premier League if Leeds earned promotion this season, but he is a player who knows the Championship inside out, using his experience and nous in the middle of the park to great effect. He could dovetail effectively with the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray in the area of the pitch.

Farke himself knows the midfielder well, which acts as an added bonus, with the current Leeds boss once talking up his ability as a player, saying:

“Kenny is a player who is really flexible. He can play nearly each and every position in midfield – as a number ten, a number eight, a number six or as a winger who comes inside. He gives us various options, and is full of technical ability. He had a high passing quality and is able to score and assist."

It could be a shrewd piece of business by the Whites, and if they can get Paintsil, a full-back and potentially another midfielder in, too, it may complete a superb summer in the transfer market.