Former Leeds United player Lee Bowyer has confirmed that he would "love" to become the club's new manager, in a recent interview with talkSPORT.

What's the latest Leeds manager news?

Leeds are now in talks with former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, however they are not the only club he is contact with, as Leicester City have also opened discussions with the 43-year-old following their relegation from the Premier League.

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan also made the shortlist, with Marcelo Bielsa's former assistant viewed as "ideal" by the hierarchy at Elland Road, as he could be capable of building something over a long period of time.

The same report also details the Whites are unlikely to bring in a "traditional figure" in the mould of Sam Allardyce, however another manager they had contact with before appointing Allardyce has now thrown his hat into the ring.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Bowyer confirmed that he "exchanged" messages with the Leeds board prior to Allardyce's arrival at Elland Road, while he also added that he would relish the opportunity to take over this summer.

The 46-year-old said: “Oh for sure, I have a connection with the club and I understand the club and I think that’s important for whoever goes in there next.

“I would definitely jump at the chance for sure. I know the Championship now, I’ve done a few years of management there, I understand it, I watched it all last season, and you analyse and see what it takes to get promotion.

“I believe if I went in there I would get them promoted again.”

Should Leeds appoint Lee Bowyer?

In fairness, Bowyer does have a fair amount of experience managing in the second tier, having led Charlton Athletic to promotion from League One in 2019, before taking charge of 102 games in the Championship, across spells with Chalrton and Birmingham.

That said, the Englishman has not experienced a great deal of success above League One, eventually being sacked by Birmingham, after leading them to a 20th-placed finish in the 2021-22 campaign.

If Leeds are to return to the Premier League at the first opportunity, they could do with appointing a manager who has experience fighting for promotion in the second tier, which would also exclude Gerrard.

Corberan should be the Whites' main target, having gone very close to leading Huddersfield Town to promotion in his previous job, but it may be difficult to prise him away from West Brom, given that he is contracted until 2027.