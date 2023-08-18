Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde has been ruled out of tonight’s fixture against West Brom due to an EFL protocol, Phil Hay reports.

What’s the latest Leeds team news?

The Whites head into tonight’s meeting against the Baggies at Elland Road still looking for their first Championship win of the season.

It has been a tough few months for manager Daniel Farke both on and off the pitch, with a number of outgoings and injuries leaving him with a small squad to work with.

Following relegation from the Premier League, a number of first-team players have had clauses in their contracts activated to allow them to leave on loan, whereas Wilfried Gnonto is refusing to play as he looks to force a move away of his own.

As a result, Leeds have picked up just one point against Cardiff City and Birmingham City, while narrowly scraping past Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup.

It could be a busy end to the transfer window in regards to incomings and outgoings, however, Leeds still have three fixtures to fulfil before the deadline closes on September 1.

One player who has featured in all three matchday squads is Hjelde, who got the nod from the off against both Cardiff and Shrewsbury at left-back. However, the teenage defender was replaced at half-time in both of those games, and he won’t be featuring tonight.

Hay was present at Thorp Arch for Farke’s pre-West Brom press conference on Wednesday and relayed a fitness update on the squad.

When asked about team news, the manager said that Hjelde got a concussion in training during the week, so as per EFL protocols, won’t be available this evening.

In better news, though, Farke added that Sam Greenwood, who is yet to feature this season, is available again following an injury.

Who plays left-back for Leeds?

Hjelde has been the only recognised left-back available to Farke so far this season, as Junior Firpo has been missing through injury.

Former Ross County boss John Hughes has hailed Hjelde in the past, saying last year the 19-year-old is an "athlete".

“In terms of potential he plays a way beyond his age, with a maturity that is two or three years above himself. He’s only just turned 18, he’s just a baby, but he’s 6ft2 and still has a bit of growing to do. That’ll come. He’s an athlete, quick, nobody would run him. He had a great recovery if someone did go by him, and technically he’s very good.

“He’s still got a lot to do in terms of getting where he wants to get but it’s fantastic for Leeds, a really good signing. If he fulfils his potential Leeds have got a real proper centre-half on their books. He’s got that ‘I’m a player’ about him. It’s not in an arrogant way, it’s a belief.”

Therefore, being without him entirely isn’t ideal for the Whites, however, there are versatile options the manager can lean on. Centre-back Pascal Struijk and right-back Sam Byram can both turn out at left-back when needed, something which will be required tonight.

Byram was picked at left-back last time out against Birmingham, so it will be interesting to see who Farke goes with tonight as Leeds look to get their first league win of the season.