Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde is reportedly close to an exit, according to Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

What’s the latest Leeds transfer news?

It has been a summer of frustration at Elland Road for new owners the 49ers Enterprises, with a number of players seeing clauses in their contracts activated to allow them to leave on loan following relegation from the Premier League.

There have also been permanent exits for Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts and just four arrivals, one of which being former defender Sam Byram on a free transfer. It could get worse before there are any signs of the tide turning, with Wilfried Gnonto refusing to play over the past seven days as he looks to force a move away before the deadline.

Another potential departure could well be Hjelde, who got the nod at left-back from Daniel Farke on the opening day vs Cardiff City. The teenager was brought off at half-time against Cardiff and Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup, and it seems as if his days at Elland Road could be numbered.

Di Marzio, a Sky Sports reporter, shared a story in the last 48 hours regarding Serie A side U.S. Salernitana and their attempts to secure four new signings relatively quickly.

One of those was Hjelde, with the report stating that the parties are ‘very close’ to an agreement, one they want to ‘close soon’.

Who else could leave Leeds?

Hjelde has struggled so far this season with his two early replacements, and in total, the 19-year-old has made just seven senior appearances for the Whites after joining from Celtic back in 2021. However, he has been hailed by his former manager at Ross County John Hughes in the past, who said last year:

“In terms of potential he plays a way beyond his age, with a maturity that is two or three years above himself. He’s only just turned 18, he’s just a baby, but he’s 6ft2 and still has a bit of growing to do. That’ll come. He’s an athlete, quick, nobody would run him. He had a great recovery if someone did go by him, and technically he’s very good.

“He’s still got a lot to do in terms of getting where he wants to get but it’s fantastic for Leeds, a really good signing. If he fulfils his potential Leeds have got a real proper centre-half on their books. He’s got that ‘I’m a player’ about him. It’s not in an arrogant way, it’s a belief.”

Should the full-back depart, Farke would be left with just Junior Firpo as his only recognised left-back, meaning Pascal Struijk could be forced to fill in once again as the club possibly look for a replacement.

However, alongside Hjelde, Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra could also be on the move, with the latter another who was unavailable last time out against Birmingham City. A number of additions appear to be needed at this moment in time due to the sheer number of exits so far, and if Hjelde, Gnonto and Sinisterra were also to depart, it could be a frantic final few weeks of the window at Elland Road.