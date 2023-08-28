Leeds United are looking to sign a Premier League midfielder before deadline day arrives in the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Will Leeds sign a midfielder?

The Whites have conducted some exciting transfer business since returning to the Championship, enhancing their hopes of sealing a quickfire promotion in the process.

Joel Piroe has emerged as a hugely exciting recent signing, arriving from Swansea City as a regular source of goals, scoring on his debut away to Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon, in a 4-3 win for Daniel Farke's side.

Meanwhile, Karl Darlow and Ethan Ampadu have also arrived as experienced addition who could help make Leeds a more solid outfit, while the club continue to work on potential deals for Joseph Paintsil and Nadiem Amiri, from Genk and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.

It looks as though the Whites could look to raid a Premier League club for the signing of one of their players, though, according to a fresh transfer claim.

Will Leeds sign Lewis O'Brien?

According to reliable journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon [via MOT Leeds News], Leeds are keen on potentially signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien before the transfer window shuts next Friday night.

The Reds want £10m for the services of the 24-year-old, who sealed a move to the City Ground from Huddersfield Town last summer, so a loan move to Elland Road could be in the offing. A clause could even be included that means the Whites have to sign him permanently if they are promoted back to the Premier League this season.

O'Brien has found it hard to make an impact in the top flight since arriving from Huddersfield, making only six starts in the competition last season and being loaned out to MLS side D.C. United midway through the campaign.

He has excelled in the Championship, however, making 131 appearances for Huddersfield, and chipping in with eight goals and 10 assists for them in that time which earned him a move to the top flight. It could be that the second tier is his best level where he can stand out the most, which is why he could be such a shrewd signing by Leeds.

Former Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan called O'Brien a "very special" player during their time together at the club, and his ability to dictate a midfield battle and be a tenacious presence off the ball could make such a difference at Elland Road.

Last season, he averaged 2.2 tackles per game during his stint with D.C. United and he also won five Man of the Match awards from WhoScored in 2021/22, as he stood out as one of Huddersfield's most important players.

At 24, O'Brien is still a young midfielder who could find another gear in a Leeds shirt, and the luxury of a loan move means that if it doesn't work out, they won't have to pursue a permanent move. That could change if the Whites earn promotion, as mentioned, but if that happens, it may mean that the midfielder has been a success and deserves to be retained, so it could be one to watch.