Leeds United are interested in signing a player from their Championship rivals this week, according to a key update from reliable journalist Phil Hay.

Are Leeds making more signings?

The Whites knew how important it was to have a strong summer transfer window, having performed so poorly in the Premier League last season, suffering relegation to the Championship in the process after a string of bad results left them in the mire.

It was clear that Leeds were going to find it difficult to keep hold of all of their key players, but they have largely done well to keep some important faces at Elland Road, not least young star Wilfried Gnonto, who looks set to stay after initially submitting a transfer request.

Meanwhile, a number of new signings have come in to bolster Daniel Farke's squad, with Ethan Ampadu a strong addition from Chelsea who can play at centre-back and in midfield, and Joel Piroe arriving from Swansea City to be a ruthless focal point in attack.

There is plenty of hope that more business will be completed before deadline day ends later this week, however, with Joseph Painsil and Nadiem Amiri continuing to be worked on, as Leeds look to bring them in from Genk and Bayer Leverkusen respectively. Now, a fresh target has emerged, in what could be an intriguing piece of business.

Will Leeds sign Luke Thomas?

Writing on X on Monday, The Athletic's Hay claimed that Leeds are looking to secure the loan signing of Leicester City left-back Luke Thomas before the current transfer window shuts on Friday night.

"Leicester City defender Luke Thomas on Leeds United’s radar. Left-back options reduced by Sam Byram’s injury. Two enquiries for Thomas so far. Leicester unsure about loaning to a Championship rival."

Thomas could be a shrewd signing by Leeds if they are able to get a deal over the line this summer, with the 22-year-old someone who appears to have a bright future with plenty of experience.

The left-back has played 56 times in the Premier League with Leicester, and made 85 appearances in total for the Foxes, while 15 caps for England's Under-21s further show what a talented young player he is.

Thomas has found regular football hard to come by at the King Power Stadium of late, however, starting only 11 league games last season and not yet featured in 2023/24, so he may jump at the chance to enjoy a new challenge with Leeds.

The young defender has been described as a player wit "incredible composure" and "aggressive" by Brendan Rodgers in the past, and he should only get better with age, joining Leeds as someone who could immediately battle Sam Byram for minutes from the off, and maturing as the years pass.

Whether Leicester are willing to sell Thomas to a direct rival remains to be seen, however, as Hay alludes to, but if they allow the move to go through, it could be a signing that goes a little more under the radar than someone like Piroe, but still be a smart piece of business in its own right.