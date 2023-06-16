Leeds United correspondent Phil Hay has said that final managerial interviews will take place early next week, with three candidates in the frame.

What’s the latest Leeds manager news?

The Whites are on the hunt for a fourth manager in less than 12 months, with Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce all coming and going.

Leeds, and by extension the 49ers Enterprises, who have agreed on a deal to take full control from Andrea Radrizzani, have made a start on their summer plans by bringing in Nick Hammond as an interim football advisor to oversee their transfer business.

However, the club’s top managerial target, Brendan Rodgers, has made it clear that he doesn’t want to drop down to the Championship and looks set to join Celtic, but Hay has shared a development he’s heard from Elland Road on the process to appoint a new manager.

Taking to Twitter over the last 48 hours, the reliable reporter said that “final interviews” are planned for early next week, with the 49ers looking to make an appointment.

“Looking like the process to appoint will run into next week, with final interviews planned on the other side of the weekend. First group of players due back for pre-season on July 2.”

Within his report for The Athletic, Hay named Carlos Corberan, Daniel Farke and Scott Parker as options.

“Final interviews are planned for early next week with West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan and former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke, recently sacked by German side Borussia Monchengladbach, two names in the frame. Scott Parker has also been considered but Leicester are also considering making an offer to him.”

Time is ticking…

As Hay mentions, Leeds’ players are set to report back for pre-season at the beginning of July, and hopefully, by then, a chosen manager will have made a start on the club’s plans for the new campaign.

After relegation from the Premier League last season, Leeds have plenty to sort out in a short space of time both in the boardroom and when it comes to ins and outs of the playing squad, with a first pre-season fixture against Manchester United scheduled for July 12.

It looks like it could be one of Corberan, Farke or Parker to arrive in Yorkshire, with Farke and Parker having a previous history of earning promotion to the top flight. Corberan, meanwhile, took Huddersfield to the playoff final back in 2022, so it seems as if Leeds are going down the tried and trusted route, and it’ll be interesting to see who impresses in final talks.