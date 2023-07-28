Leeds United are interested in signing Everton centre-back on loan Mason Holgate this summer and have made an approach over a potential deal, according to a new transfer update.

How old is Mason Holgate?

The Englishman, who is now 26 years of age, has been a solid servant for the Blues over an extended period of time now, having initially broken into the team as a youngster who had arrived from Barnsley in the summer of 2015, making his debut back in August 2016.

Holgate has now racked up 149 appearances for Everton down the years, scoring and assisting five times apiece in that time, and proving capable of playing at both centre-back and right-back. He is also a six-time capped England Under-21 international, highlighting how highly thought of he was during his younger days coming through.

The defender found playing time hard to come by at Goodison Park last season, however, with only five Premier League starts coming his way, and just another three appearances arriving from the substitutes' bench. Others were clearly preferred to him at the back and it appears as though Sean Dyche doesn't see him as a key man moving forward, which could possibly lead to a move away this summer.

Holgate's current deal expires in the summer of 2025, and although a permanent move away may not come to fruition so soon, a temporary exit could be on the cards in the coming weeks.

Could Leeds sign Mason Holgate?

According to Football Insider, Leeds have enquired over the Everton man's availability on loan this summer, but they aren't alone in showing an interest in him. Both Sheffield United and Southampton are also mentioned in the report as potential clubs he could join, with Dyche informing him that he can move on for the 2023/24 campaign.

With Leeds preparing for life back in the Championship, Holgate could be a really shrewd signing at Elland Road, even if he isn't most spectacular of players when it comes to making headlines and producing match-winning performances. He has plenty of experience at the highest level, however, and is the type of player who could make Whites more resolute at the back - something that is badly needed after leaking goals at an alarming rate last season.

Holgate has been described as "Mr. Dependable" by journalist Sam Carroll in the past, as well as being hailed as "brilliant" and "different class" by former England international Peter Crouch. When he did play last season, he did a solid job, averaging 3.3 clearances and 1.4 tackles per game in the Premier League, and he would surely jump at the opportunity to be a regular starter at another club, especially considering he is in the peak years of his career.

New Leeds boss Daniel Farke could see the Everton defender as someone who can add more experience and leadership to a squad alongside someone like Karl Darlow.

The Newcastle goalkeeper is poised to join Leeds for £400,000 and could well take the first-choice spot at Elland Road from Illan Meslier. Therefore, Holgate could also arrive and help look to spearhead the club's Championship promotion charge over the next nine months or so, as they look to return to the top flight in no time at all.