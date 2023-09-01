Leeds United have been interested in a late move for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley, and a new update suggests that the Whites haven’t given up hope of landing the player before tonight’s deadline.

Who could Leeds sign today?

The 49ers Enterprises have stepped up their transfer activity over the last seven days, with four more players arriving to take the club’s total tally to eight new signings.

Joel Piroe, Djed Spence, Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara have joined Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram, Karl Darlow and Joe Rodon at Elland Road, and there could yet be room for more.

According to The Daily Mail, Leeds are making contingency plans in attack and have opened talks with AS Roma over a possible swoop for winger Ola Solbakken. A deal for the Norwegian could well be on the cards if either Wilfried Gnonto or Luis Sinisterra leave Yorkshire, and despite landing two new midfielders in Gruev and Kamara yesterday, a move for O’Riley still appears to be of interest.

Reports in recent days have claimed that Leeds are interested in signing the Celtic man, and a further update has emerged. According to Sky Sports on Thursday evening, Leeds have made a £10m offer for O’Riley, with the Hoops rejecting the proposal.

“Celtic have rejected a £10m bid – significant for a Championship side to be splashing the cash – from Leeds for Matt O’Riley.

“The Scottish Champions have reiterated to Leeds that they consider the player not for sale.”

Who is Matt O’Riley?

O’Riley, 22, is primarily a central midfielder who can also play in holding or advanced midfield roles when required.

The London-born midfielder has actually represented Denmark at U21 level and began his career on the books at Fulham but made just five senior appearances before being released.

Read the latest Leeds transfer news HERE...

He then went on to sign for MK Dons and turned out on 54 occasions, contributing to 18 goals, with former manager at MK Dons, Russell Martin, now in charge at Southampton, previously saying, via The Scottish Sun that O’Riley is a player who "can do pretty much everything".

“Physically, he’s fantastic, He was a pressing machine, scored a few goals, got some assists and could play deeper or higher.

“He played higher up for us most of the time because that was his preference. He ended up deeper this season but still got goals. He can do pretty much everything. He has good vision, he’s a good athlete and is an extremely articulate boy.

“He’s one of the most intelligent footballers I’ve ever worked with."

Sponsored by Nike and valued at a career-high €9m by Transfermarkt, O’Riley has been on the books in Glasgow for over 18 months and has made 76 appearances, helping the Hoops to a domestic treble last season.

He appears to have caught the eye in Yorkshire, and by the looks of things, a move could be one to keep an eye on, and it’ll be interesting to see if Leeds return with an improved offer in the coming hours.