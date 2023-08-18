Leeds United have received a big boost in their efforts to sign West Ham forward Michail Antonio during the summer transfer window, following a new update.

How much does Michail Antonio earn?

The Jamaican, who currently earns £85,000 per week at the London Stadium, has proven to be an impressive Premier League attacker for a sustained period of time now, becoming a key part of the Hammers' squad since arriving from Nottingham Forest back in the summer of 2015.

Blessed with immense physicality, Antonio has the potential to be a nightmare for opposition defenders on his day, scoring 75 goals and registering 43 assists in 277 appearances for West Ham, causing problems for some of the best centre-backs around.

The 33-year-old only has one more year remaining on his current Hammers deal, however, and it could be that they allow him to leave this summer, rather than see him depart on a free transfer in 2024. He did start in last Saturday's 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth, however, winning four aerial duels in the game.

Leeds are badly in need of attacking signings before the current transfer window reaches its conclusion, having lost key man Rodrigo earlier in the summer, and they have been linked with a move for Antonio, as have Scottish Premiership giants Celtic.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding his future - one that could be a positive one for the Whites.

Will Leeds sign Michail Antonio?

According to talkSPORT presenter Alan Brazil [via MOT Leeds News], Antonio is now fully expected to depart West Ham this summer, with his exit almost guaranteed, though it is not clear which direction he is headed:

"I’m told he’s off. He’s off. I’m told someone has helped pack him and he’s on his way."

Antonio could be just what Leeds are looking for between now and the end of the month, should he be willing to drop down a division and test himself in the Championship, having played in the competition for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest down the years.

At 33, there is clearly an argument to say that the Jamaica international's best days are now behind him, but journalist Liam Twomey has called him a "magnificent niusance" in the past, and he still possesses the physical traits to cause problems, as evidenced by his aerial dominance last weekend.

Antonio has got 61 goal contributions (28 goals and 33 assists) in 142 Championship appearances in the past, showing that he knows how to excel in the division, and he is someone who could spearhead Leeds' promotion push, putting his experience to good use and linking with the attacking players around him.

Read the latest West Ham transfer news HERE...

Granted, he wouldn't be seen as a long-term signing, given his age, but there is no reason why he couldn't enjoy a couple of strong years at Elland Road, having scored once against the Whites in the past.

Scoring goals was an issue for Leeds at times last season, and with Rodrigo gone and Patrick Bamford looking like a shadow of the player he was a couple of years ago, it is essential that the right centre forward comes in to bolster Daniel Farke's options.