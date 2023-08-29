Highlights Leeds United may have a chance to sign West Ham striker Michail Antonio, who is open to leaving if Youssef En-Nesyri is brought in by his current club.

Leeds United have been linked with a move for West Ham striker Michail Antonio this summer and there has now been a major update over his future.

How old is Michail Antonio?

The Hammers ace is now 33 years of age, having enjoyed an excellent career that has seen him become a hugely established Premier League player. He is his current club's record goalscorer in the division, and has racked up a total of 77 goals and 43 assists in 249 appearances for the east Londoners.

Antonio has been an impressive start to this season, netting twice in West Ham's opening three league games, with the goals coming in excellent victories at home to Chelsea and away to Brighton, inspiring them to second place in the table.

Despite this, there is still uncertainty over the future of the veteran striker, with his current Hammers deal expiring at the end of this season, meaning he would be able to leave on a free transfer at that point.

There is also interest from West Ham in Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri and Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke, which could limit his playing time moving forward, and Leeds have been seen as suitors to sign him before Friday's deadline arrives.

Will West Ham sign Michail Antonio?

According to a fresh update from Football Transfers, Leeds could still snap up Antonio before the end of the current transfer window, with a West Ham exit not out of the question:

"Michail Antonio has told David Moyes that he wishes to leave West Ham this window if they bring in Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla - with Leeds, Fulham, and clubs in the Saudi Pro League keen on the veteran, FootballTransfers have been informed.

"Antonio, the club’s record goalscorer in the Premier League, believes he will be relegated to the bench because of Moyes’ preference to play with one target man. The striker currently has a number of proposals to consider, with clubs in the Scottish Premiership also thought be interested in the striker."

Antonio could be an exceptional signing for Leeds if they manage to get a deal over the line this week, coming in as someone who would admittedly be more likely to be a short-term option, but an individual who could help fire them back into the Premier League.

The Jamaican's pedigree speaks for itself, having shone in the top flight for an extended period of time, and he has also proven himself in the Championship in the past, registering 61 goal contributions (28 goals and 33 assists) in the competition.

It would be a surprise if Antonio left Wesh Ham in the coming days, considering what a key man he has been in the opening weeks of the 2023/24 season, but it is understandable why he could feel unwanted if they go and sign another striker, which could play into Leeds' hands.

With Joel Piroe already coming in as an excellent signing from Swansea City, adding much-needed firepower to the squad, Antonio could make them even more formidable in the final third for the next few years, being hailed as "incredible" by journalist Toby Cudworth and possessing the pace and power to scare Championship defenders.