Leeds United have made an offer to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri, and the Whites have already had a reply.

Daniel Farke and the 49ers Enterprises could be in for a frantic end to the window, with departures heavily outweighing the arrivals so far this summer.

The Whites have seen more than 10 players leave the club in recent months either on permanent transfers, loan moves or as free agents, with just four coming in. Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Joe Rodon have been brought in, with Leeds arguably light in a number of areas including midfield, with 17-year-old Archie Gray already being relied on heavily so far this season.

Amiri is one of the latest players to be linked with a move to Leeds, which led to All Leeds TV presenter Oscar Marrio saying he is a player "ideal for Farke".

“Amiri is absolutely ideal for Farke, press resistant & prioritises keeping the ball rather over trying to play defence splitting passes (although he is capable of this as well). Also takes the ball on the back foot, combines & create angles to get the wingers in dangerous areas.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shared an update on Wednesday evening regarding Leeds and Amiri, saying that a bid was made and a four-year deal in Yorkshire was offered to the player.

“Leeds Utd have sent formal bid to Bayer Leverkusen for Nadiem Amiri as Farke would like to sign him. Leeds offering a four year deal to Amiri and it will be now up to the player to decide his future.”

Since then, reports from Kicker have confirmed the bid and also now claimed that the player has agreed to join the Whites despite interest from Marseille.

Who else have Leeds been linked with?

It looks as if Leeds may miss out on Amiri, but he isn’t the only midfielder who the club have been linked with. Rangers’ Glen Kamara has been heavily linked with a move south from Ibrox, and recent reports have suggested that a deal is close. It has been claimed earlier in the week that a £5.5m transfer to Leeds was close to completion after he fell out of favour in Scotland.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien has also been linked with a move to the Whites, but midfield isn’t the only area the club want to bolster.

In attack, Leeds are thought to be working on a move to sign Swansea City forward Joel Piroe, with the striker likely to leave south Wales before the deadline.

There is plenty of interest in Piroe, though, but it looks like a move to Leeds is on the cards with the player set to undergo a medical with a deal potentially going through by the end of the week. Alongside the Dutch forward, Genk’s Joseph Paintsil is another attacking target for Leeds and is valued at £8.5m.

Therefore, it could be a chaotic end to the window for Leeds, but by the looks of things, Amiri won’t be a player who ends up moving to Elland Road.