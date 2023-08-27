Leeds United have been linked with moves for Joseph Paintsil and Nadiem Amiri before the end of the summer transfer window, and now a fresh update has emerged.

Do Leeds want Joseph Paintsil and Nadiem Amiri?

The Whites are continuing to work hard on potential additions in the next few days, as they look to build the strongest squad possible to seal a speedy return to the Premier League.

Former Swansea City striker Joel Piroe has arrived at Elland Road as a hugely exciting signing - one who scored 19 goals in the Championship last season - and he hopefully won't be the last of the new faces through the door between now and next Friday.

Two players who have continued to be linked with switches to Leeds in recent weeks are Paintsil and Amiri, who are plying their trade at Genk and Bayer Leverkusen respectively. A bid has been tabled for the former by the Whites, but it has also been reported that they may walk away from the deal, while the latter's situation has also been a very on-off one, with his future constantly up in the air.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding Leeds' pursuit of both players, in what has the potential to be a busy end to the transfer window at Elland Road.

What's the latest on Joseph Paintsil and Nadiem Amiri to Leeds?

Speaking in a Q&A for The Athletic on Saturday [via MOT Leeds News], reliable reporter Phil Hay said that moves for both Paintsil and Amiri are still on the cards with bids on the table despite recent claims, with both situations described as "fast-moving" at the moment:

"In terms of incomings, Leeds have bids on the table for Nadiem Amiri at Bayer Leverkusen and Joseph Paintsil at Genk. There are conflicting reports about them but our understanding as of yesterday evening was that Leeds don’t think either bid is dead. It’s fast moving at this stage of the window though."

This is a largely positive update from Hay, suggesting that Leeds still feel they can land both Paintsil and Amiri to bolster their squad in the Championship promotion battle between now and the end of the campaign.

Paintsil has 57 goal involvements (32 goals and 25 assists) in 143 appearances for Genk, outlining the end product that he has in his game, and he could add so much in the right-sided attacking role that he prefers to play in, having been described as "superb" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Meanwhile, Amiri could also be a shrewd signing for Leeds, further boosting their midfield options, with the Leverkusen man an impressive central attacking midfielder who All Leeds TV presenter Oscar Marrio has said would be "absolutely ideal" for Daniel Farke, winning five caps for Germany, which is no mean feat.

The outcome of both pieces of business could ultimately be so key for the Whites this season, and bringing both could make them better equipped to battle for the Championship title all season long, especially having already brought in Piroe, so they appear to be deals to watch.