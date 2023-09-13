Leeds United could welcome back three players from injury for this weekend’s trip to Millwall, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post.

What’s the latest Leeds injury news?

The Whites and Daniel Farke have had a number of injury issues already this season.

Stuart Dallas has remained sidelined as has Junior Firpo, with the pair yet to feature at all under the new Leeds manager. Forwards Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph were injured in pre-season and haven’t featured since, whereas captain Liam Cooper sustained a foot problem on the opening weekend after scoring against Cardiff City.

New signing Sam Byram had an adductor issue in the club’s only Championship win against Ipswich Town and wingers Dan James and Ian Poveda have also been injured in recent weeks.

However, it looks as if Farke and Leeds are set for a much-needed boost heading to The Den on Sunday lunchtime as domestic action returns.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post’s Joe Donnohue, James has a chance of featuring against Millwall following an adductor injury.

“Wales international James has a chance of making this weekend's matchday squad against Millwall after picking up an adductor strain last month. Wales boss Rob Page described the issue as a 'three-week injury' prior to September's international break, therefore his comeback is imminent.”

The next was Joseph, who ‘will be considered’ this weekend after spraining his ankle.

“England youth international Mateo Joseph is highly-rated by Whites boss Farke but missed the first month of the new campaign with an ankle sprain. He's back in training now, though, and will be considered for Sunday's game against Millwall.”

Finally, Poveda also appears to be on course for potential selection from the bench this weekend.

“Another who could be back for this weekend's fixture is Ian Poveda, who made a splash during pre-season, featuring unexpectedly under Farke after two seasons out on loan. The winger's return from injury supplements Leeds' wide options, most likely as an impact sub.”

Leeds’ next five fixtures…

The Whites have struggled to get that winning feeling back at Elland Road after relegation from the Premier League last season, winning just one of their opening five second-tier fixtures.

Three home draws and one away defeat alongside the win at Portman Road leaves Farke’s side with work to do over the coming weeks to climb the table.

First up is a trip to Millwall on Sunday, which is followed by another away game against Hull City on Wednesday evening. A return to Elland Road against Watford follows on Saturday 23 September, with Leeds ending September with a trip to Southampton on Saturday 30 September.

October begins with a home clash against Queens Park Rangers, and by then, Leeds and Farke will be hoping to be higher than their current 15th-place position.

The hope will be that more players can return from injury over the coming weeks alongside James, Joseph and Poveda, and having a fully fit squad for large parts of the campaign will only help the club’s chances of returning to the top flight at the first time of asking.