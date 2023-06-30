Leeds United are reportedly not close to appointing a new manager despite speculation claiming Daniel Farke has agreed on Elland Road terms.

What’s the latest Leeds manager news?

The Whites are still looking to bring in a new long-term manager under new owners the 49ers Enterprises. However, the club appear to be waiting for the EFL to give the green light on a takeover before any official announcement is made on a new manager.

Time is ticking, though, with a number of Leeds’ first-team players set to report back for pre-season ahead of the new Championship season over the coming days.

There have been plenty of rumours about Farke making the move to Yorkshire, with The Daily Mail claiming on Thursday lunchtime that the German has now agreed on terms with the Whites and has even been shown around the Thorp Arch training complex following a lengthy interview process.

However, according to talkSPORT’s Jason Bourne, Leeds are not close to appointing a new manager, saying on Thursday evening:

“Sources close to Leeds suggesting to talkSPORT they're not close with an appointment of a head coach yet. Daniel Farke is being heavily linked with the role today.”

What other managers have been linked with Leeds?

It has been a lengthy process on the search for a new manager after Sam Allardyce was relieved of his duties following a temporary stint, and Farke isn’t the only name to have been linked with a move to Leeds.

Reports earlier this month claimed that former Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira and ex-Bournemouth boss Scott Parker were also among the leading candidates. However, it looks as if Vieira is one of the favourites to take over at French side Strasbourg, so a move to Elland Road may not be on the cards.

Speculation has gone quiet with Parker, but on the face of things, you could argue that Farke is the standout option for the three mentioned.

Vieira doesn’t have any experience of the Championship, although Parker has two promotions to the Premier League on his CV with Bournemouth and Fulham, one of which came via the playoffs.

Farke plays a 4-2-3-1 system and has racked up a whopping 251 points in 138 games in the Championship with Norwich City. He led the Canaries to two titles in the second tier, so he could look to make it three with Leeds, but by the looks of it, a move may not be as advanced as some believe.