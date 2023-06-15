Leeds United defender Robin Koch could make a shock move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to an update from reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Is Robin Koch leaving Leeds?

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League last month, following a dismal campaign that eventually saw three different managers leave the club. It was a massive blow after three years back in the top flight, but the key now is for the Whites to rebuild under new owners 49ers Enterprises, making a swift return to the division in the process.

There is no question that relegation is going to make it difficult for Leeds to keep hold of a number of their key players, however, with many understandably not wanting to be plying their trade in the Championship in 2023/24, and choosing to remain at a higher level instead.

One of those who could move on is Koch, with the £38,000-a-week utility man's current Whites deal expiring at the end of next season. That means that this summer could begrudgingly be the best time to sell him, with some claims even emerging that he actually has a relegation clause which allows him to leave for free immediately.

Are Man United signing Koch?

Taking to Twitter, Sky reporter Plettenberg claimed that United are eyeing a summer move for the Leeds star, as they look to boost their squad options moving forward:

"News #Koch: He‘s on the shortlist of Man Utd! Loose talks took place. Confirmed."

While Koch is likely to move on - something that many Leeds fans would likely understand, given their current situation out of the Premier League - the idea of him moving to United could go down very badly with some.

There is a bitter rivalry that exists between the two clubs, so the fans seeing a Whites player move to one of their biggest adversaries could sour his legacy, which would be a shame after three good years at the club that have seen Koch make 77 appearances overall.

Ideally, the 26-year-old would stay put and sign a new deal - he is an eight-cap Germany international who has been hailed as a "machine" by teammate Max Wober - but that seems highly unlikely at this point.

The hope is that he opts not to join United, however, where he could not only struggle to be a regular starter, given the quality they have, but also affect his relationship with Leeds supporters at the same time.