Leeds United have now been given a claim on Sam Byram's injury from an expert, and there are indications the defender could be out for quite some time in a worst-case scenario...

When is Sam Byram back from injury?

Byram was involved in all four of Leeds' Championship games prior to the 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday at the beginning of September, but manager Daniel Farke was unable to call on the full-back against the Owls.

The defender was again unavailable for selection against Salford City in the EFL Cup, with Farke confirming he was not close to being named in the starting XI at the Peninsula Stadium, saying:

“No sadly. He has an adductor strain and he is out for the weekend.

“He will miss the game at the weekend. We hope that he's back then on the other side of the International break. The strain is not too bad, but the tightness was something between two and three weeks. So for that definitely not available for the weekend. But hopefully then the other side.”

As such, the 29-year-old could be fit for the trip to Millwall this Sunday, but injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar has now indicated he could be set for a much longer spell on the sidelines due to the "severe damage" to the group of muscles, potentially totalling 3 months in a worst-case scenario. Speaking exclusively to MOT Leeds News, Brar said:

“The injury is severe damage to a group of muscles that run along the inside of the leg called the adductor group – one of the most commonly injured muscle groups for footballers.

“His rehab and return to games will follow the same principles as any other muscular rehab – build up the strength and mobility of the area while gradually introducing higher intensity training that eventually mimics on-pitch action.

“The worst case scenario is a Grade 3 rupture which typically means 12+ weeks out."

Is Sam Byram fit to play against Millwall?

At the moment, it remains up in the air whether the Englishman will be available for selection against Millwall this weekend, but Farke will be hoping for some positive news this week, considering his summer signing has made an impressive start to life back at Elland Road.

The Thurrock-born defender has been deployed as a left-back for the Whites this season, but he recently demonstrated he is very much capable of posing a threat on the front foot, assisting Wilfried Gnonto's goal in the 4-3 victory against Ipswich Town.

In the 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion, the former West Ham United man looked very solid defensively, making a total of four tackles, the highest amount of any player on the pitch, while four clearances was the third-highest total.

After spending a number of years away from Elland Road, with the likes of West Ham, Norwich City and Nottingham Forest, the Leeds academy graduate was just starting to find his feet in his second spell at Elland Road. As such, it will be a real blow if Byram is out for longer than expected, and Farke will be hoping it is only a minor issue.