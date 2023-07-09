Leeds United are confident of signing six new players ahead of the new Championship season, according to reports.

What’s the latest Leeds transfer news?

The Whites look set for an extremely busy summer under new owners the 49ers Enterprises, with Daniel Farke brought in as the club’s new manager on a four-year deal.

The German, who has won the second-tier title twice with Norwich City, has just four weeks until the first game of the season against Cardiff City, with plenty to do both on the training pitch and in the transfer market before then.

There will be a number of departures from Elland Road, with Robin Koch the first high-profile player to secure a move away after joining Eintracht Frankfurt on loan. Diego Llorente followed with a loan move to AS Roma, and with plenty more exits on the cards, new signings will be required.

According to Football Insider, the Whites are confident of making six new signings once they have trimmed their wage bill. The club will listen to offers for Illan Meslier and Junior Firpo, while Rodrigo and Jack Harrison are expected to push for moves away.

As a result, Leeds will target a new goalkeeper, centre-back, right-back, left-back, winger and striker, but the EFL process of giving the green light to the 49ers’ takeover appears to be impacting how swiftly the club can act in the market.

Who could Leeds sign?

Reliable Leeds reporter Phil Hay has also weighed in on the transfer speculation in the week, and he thinks that a new goalkeeper, left-back, centre-back, midfielder and forward could be on the agenda for the 49ers and Farke. Hay even named plenty of targets who appear to be of interest at Elland Road, and proven Championship players are looking like the club’s plan.

In goal, Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow is rated, as are Freddie Woodman and Angus Gunn of Preston North End and Norwich City. At left-back, former Swansea City man and now free agent Ryan Manning has been linked alongside Burnley and former Whites man Charlie Taylor.

Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips is of interest at the heart of the defence, and in midfield, there is a long-standing interest in Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer, although the Brazilian appears to have his eyes on a move to the Premier League. Finally, in attack, the club are eyeing up a move for Swansea City’s Joel Piroe following two free-scoring seasons in the Championship, whereas Nottingham Forest’s Sam Surridge is viewed as an alternative target.

You could argue that midfield and left-back are two crucial areas for Leeds to bolster, especially if the likes of Firpo and Tyler Adams depart. If they leave, Pascal Struijk would be the only left-back available to Farke, whereas Adams joining Marc Roca and Brendan Aaronson with likely moves away would leave Leeds with Jamie Shackleton and Sam Greenwood in midfield.

Leeds are expected to sign Aberdeen’s 16-year-old forward Lewis Pirie after agreeing on a £200,000 transfer and a three-year deal, and hopefully, a number of senior additions will soon following the “rising star” to Thorp Arch ahead of the new season.