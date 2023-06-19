Leeds United and AS Roma are finalising a new agreement over the transfer of defender Diego Llorente.

What’s the latest Leeds transfer news involving Llorente?

The Whites, now under new ownership in the 49ers Enterprises, have plenty to sort out this summer ahead of the 2023/24 Championship season.

A new manager is yet to be brought in, and a number of incomings and outgoings also need to materialise in what is set to be a frantic few months.

One player who looks on course to leave once again is Llorente. The 29-year-old was sent out on loan to Roma during the January transfer window and made 12 appearances under Jose Mourinho.

Hailed as “brilliant” in the media against Lazio, there was an option set in place to make a move permanent this summer, but after some negotiations, Roma appear to be attempting to lower that agreement, which was set at aroumd £15.3m.

MOT Leeds News relayed an update from Italian outlet Il Romanista regarding Llorente and Roma in the last 48 hours. They claimed that Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto is now "finalising" a new agreement with Leeds chiefs to sign the defender, which could be worth just £8.5m, with relegation harming their negotiating power.

Who else could leave Leeds this summer?

Llorente fell out of favour at Leeds during the 2022/23 season, making just seven Premier League starts. His Transfermarkt valuation dropped from €20m to €12m during his time at Elland Road, so possibly bringing in £8.5m and getting his £56,000-a-week wage off the books may be viewed as good business by the new Leeds owners.

However, he isn’t the only player who is expected to leave Yorkshire following the club’s relegation. Phil Hay previously claimed Leeds exits for the likes of Illan Meslier, Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra, Marc Roca and Rodrigo are all expected.

Leeds had a total of 10 players out on loan last season as well, one of which was Tyler Roberts, who looks set to move to fellow Championship side Birmingham City after the Whites accepted an offer.

Therefore, Llorente and Roberts could well be the first of many to leave Elland Road, and when a new manager is appointed, we could see a number of players brought in as the 49ers look to take the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.