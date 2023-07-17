Leeds United have been handed a boost in their efforts to sign Emmanuel Dennis in the summer transfer window, with Nottingham Forest happy to sell him after an underwhelming spell at the club.

Do Leeds want to sign Emmanuel Dennis?

The Whites are still working hard on making new signings, with their 2023/24 Championship opener at home to Cardiff City now only three weeks away. The summer started slowly in the transfer market, with more focus on finding a new manager, but their business could now intensify in the coming weeks.

One player who has been linked with a move to Leeds this summer is Dennis, who experienced a tricky first season with Forest last term. Steve Cooper found it hard to promise him regular playing time, and in the end, he made only seven starts in all competitions for the Reds, with likes of Brennan Johnson and Taiwo Awoniyi ahead of him in the pecking order.

For that reason, it appears as though the 25-year-old is an expendable figure at the City Ground this summer and the club will be willing to see him move on and enjoy a new challenge elsewhere.

Now, another update has emerged regarding Leeds' pursuit of Dennis, who has enjoyed past spells with Club Brugge and Watford in the past, too.

What's the latest on Emmanuel Dennis to Leeds?

According to Football Insider, Forest have given the Whites the green light to sign the Nigeria international before the new season gets started. They are "prepared to let him leave" and Leeds are "aware" of that, looking to swoop in and make the most of the situation.

The Reds' squad is described as "bloated", highlighting the need for them to trim it down this summer, and they are "willing" to make Dennis one of the players who can leave.

Dennis has the potential to be an excellent signing for Leeds, coming in as someone with the ability to take the Championship by storm, given his overall pedigree as a footballer.

He has scored 12 times in 52 Premier League appearances - a solid return in arguably the world's most competitive and toughest division - and he has also played nine times in the Bundesliga during a loan spell with FC Koln back in 2021. There is also the small matter of him winning eight caps for Nigeria to date, and he scored in his one appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations last time around.

While some Leeds fans may point towards Dennis' disappointing spell at Forest and have doubts over the signing, the drop down in standard from the Premier League to the Championship may mean that the Nigerian could take the league by storm in 2023/24, especially if he can get back to his 2021/22 form which saw him contribute to 16 Premier League goals for Watford.

It looks as though Leeds could have a relatively clear path to his signature - Claudio Ranieri has said he is "fast, has good skill" and "always runs straight to the goal" - and they may look to get a deal over the line following this update.