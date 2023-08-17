Leeds United have registered their interest over a possible move to sign Millwall’s Jake Cooper, and a new report has shared the other clubs who are keen on the defender.

What’s the latest Leeds transfer news?

The Whites, and by extension owners the 49ers Enterprises, could be in for an extremely busy final few weeks with just four new players brought in so far for Daniel Farke in Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Joe Rodon.

There have been more outgoings than incomings at Elland Road, and there could be time for further departures, including Wilfried Gnonto, who has been refusing to play.

One area where the club look keen to strengthen even further is at the back despite signing Rodon on a season-long loan from Tottenham. Liam Cooper suffered a serious injury on the opening weekend, which leaves Farke with Rodon, Charlie Cresswell and Pascal Struijk as his senior options.

Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been linked with a move to Elland Road, but it looks as if contact has been made over a deal for Cooper.

According to Football Insider, Leeds have registered their interest in Cooper ahead of a potential transfer. The report adds that Championship rivals and Friday’s opponents, West Brom, have done the same, with Scottish giants Rangers also keen on the player.

Cooper is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Den, and those interested are hoping to secure a cut-price deal.

Who is Jake Cooper?

Cooper is 28 years of age and is an out-and-out left-footed centre-back. The Englishman came through the academy at Reading and made 54 senior appearances for the Royals.

He spent the second half of the 2017/18 season on loan at Millwall before making a move permanent. Since then, the 6ft 5 defender has made over 300 appearances for the club, scoring 22 times and registering 17 assists.

Cooper has been hailed by manager Gary Rowett earlier this year, who called the player “absolutely outstanding” as Millwall narrowly missed out on the playoffs.

“Coops has been immense for us. With Hutchy being out, and taking the captain’s armband, it shows leadership within the group.

“He’s a player that you undervalue some of those clearances, blocks and the way he heads it out of the box. He is so dominant in those situations that you sometimes take it for granted, because he has done it for so long.

“In the last period of games he has been absolutely outstanding. He’s been a big factor behind our defensive solidity along with Longy and the other defenders. He has been so consistent.

“It’s only sometimes when you reflect on a period that you realise how important and consistent he has been. He’s been brilliant so far and he’s going to be really important if we want to stay in and around where we are.”

He has bundles of experience in the second tier and has even registered two assists against Leeds over the years, and by the looks of things, a move could be one to keep an eye on as the deadline nears.