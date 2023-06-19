Leeds United want to sign West Brom midfielder Jayson Molumby, according to reliable reporter Alan Nixon.

What’s the latest Leeds transfer news?

The Whites, and by extension new owners the 49ers Enterprises, are currently busy looking for a new manager, while also attempting to move some players on.

Out-of-favour forward Tyler Roberts and defender Diego Llorente could soon be joining Birmingham City and AS Roma respectively, whereas Robin Koch could be on course to leave Elland Road for free.

When it comes to midfielders, Adam Forshaw is set to be released this summer but has been invited back for pre-season training, whereas star man Tyler Adams is being linked with a number of clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Therefore, new midfielders look set to be high on the transfer wishlist for Leeds and the 49ers, and by the looks of it, they want to go after proven Championship talent, with Molumby a target.

According to Nixon, via MOT Leeds News, those at Elland Road are keen on signing the West Brom man, who is available to leave The Hawthorns at the right price.

“Leeds United are keen on West Brom’s Republic of Ireland midfield enforcer Jayson Molumby.

“The Elland Road club are looking to recruit proven players to toughen up their team and Molumby is available at the right price.”

Who is Jayson Molumby?

Molumby is 23 years of age and is primarily a central midfielder who can also play in defensive and attacking roles if needed.

The Republic of Ireland international made a permanent move to the Midlands last summer from Brighton & Hove Albion and appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €3.2m Transfermarkt valuation.

He has made 125 appearances in the Championship and has an admirer in West Brom boss and Leeds target Carlos Corberan, who called Molumby an “animal” back in January after his display against Reading.

“It’s important for every player to go on to the pitch when they’re in the first XI with the mentality to compete, this is what Molumby is doing.

“He is working as an animal and that’s what football demands of you.”

It looks as if a transfer will be one to keep an eye on, especially if Corberan gets the job in Yorkshire, and who knows, Molumby may not be the only central midfielder to arrive at Leeds over the coming months.