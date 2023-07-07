Leeds United are thought to be interested in a move for Swansea City forward Joel Piroe, according to Phil Hay.

What’s the latest Leeds transfer news?

The Whites look set for a busy few weeks ahead of the new Championship season under new owners the 49ers Enterprises, with Nick Hammond previously brought in as interim football advisor to oversee the upcoming transfer activity.

New manager Daniel Farke appears to be on the hunt for new signings, with Hay recently stating that a new goalkeeper, left-back, centre-back and midfielder could be on the radar.

Names who have been linked with a move to Elland Road include Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow, Preston North End’s Freddie Woodman, Norwich City’s Angus Gunn, free agent Ryan Manning, Burnley’s Charlie Taylor, Liverpool’s Nat and Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer.

A new centre-forward also appears to be of interest to those at Elland Road, with Piroe named as a target alongside Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge. Writing for The Athletic, Hay said:

“Up front, Leeds are one of several clubs on the trail of Swansea’s Joel Piroe, someone they targeted at the very end of last summer’s transfer window and who is into the last 12 months of his deal. Nottingham Forest’s Sam Surridge is an alternative target.”

Who is Joel Piroe?

Piroe is a left-footed centre-forward who can also play on either wing if needed and appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €10m Transfermarkt valuation.

The 23-year-old was on the books of NEC Nijmegen and Feyenoord before progressing through PSV Eindhoven’s academy. The Dutchman was sent out on loan to Sparta Rotterdam and made just 14 senior appearances for PSV before moving to Swansea back in 2021.

Since then, Piroe has gone from strength to strength in England, scoring 22 goals in his first season in the Championship. He then followed it up by netting 19 times last year, with former Swansea boss Russell Martin labelling him as “clinical”.

“If you wanted it to fall to anyone, it is him, he is so clinical with both feet, and he is a great technician.

“But the most important thing he has is the right mentality when he gets around the goal. He shows composure, he is calm, and he just focuses on his technique, something that all top strikers possess.”

He has never played against Leeds but Piroe has proven he can be a top Championship player, so he could be just what Farke and Leeds need heading into the new season.

Piroe could bring more than goals to Elland Road, though. As per FBref, the striker ranks in the top 4% of forwards for pass completion percentage and top 10% for passes completed, showing that his game isn’t just finishing chances.

Currently, Leeds have Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford, Joe Gelhardt and Georginio Rutter as centre-forward options, but with Rodrigo linked with a move away and Farke reportedly seeing Rutter as a wide forward, a move for Piroe could make plenty of sense, and by the looks of things, it is one to keep an eye on.