Leeds United are thought to be interested in signing Josh Brownhill in the final weeks of the transfer window, with a report sharing the possibility of a Burnley exit.

What’s the latest Leeds transfer news?

The Whites appear to be in for a frantic final few weeks of the window, with plenty of incomings seemingly needed due to the sheer number of departures.

Daniel Farke has so far brought in just Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow from Chelsea and Newcastle, whereas Sam Byram has arrived on a free transfer and Joe Rodon has joined on loan from Tottenham. Plenty of Leeds players have left Elland Road following relegation from the Premier League due to clauses in their contracts, the latest of which looks set to be Tyler Adams.

The midfielder is now on course to complete a transfer to AFC Bournemouth, leaving Leeds with just Ampadu and youngsters Archie Gray, Sam Greenwood, Darko Gyabi and Jamie Shackleton as central options.

As a result, the Whites, and by extension owners the 49ers Enterprises, appear to be on the hunt for a new marquee midfield signing before the September 1 deadline, which has led to rumours of a move for Brownhill.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are one of a number of clubs that are keen on securing Brownhill’s services.

The report claims that Wolves have made an approach for the midfielder, with the Whites, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester and Middlesbrough also interested in the player who is into the final 12 months of his deal, with a sale this summer a possibility.

Who is Josh Brownhill?

Brownhill, who has never beat Leeds in nine appearances, can play as a holding, central or attacking midfielder and has plenty of experience in the Football League turning out for Preston, Bristol City and Burnley.

In total, the 27-year-old has made 189 appearances in the second tier and 79 in the top flight, featuring on 41 occasions last season and helping Burnley win the Championship title.

Former Wolves man Steve Bull hailed the player back in 2021, describing him as a “top-class player”.

"He's a top-class player. I think Burnley, if they want to be just below us, not in a bad way,

Meanwhile, pundit and former Aston Villa man Lee Hendrie also previously praised the midfielder, describing him as a “fabulous player” following links of a move to Villa Park.

“Josh Brownhill, I think he is a fabulous player, I really do. Out of [Sander] Berge and him, I’d take Brownhill all day just because Josh Brownhill reminds me of John McGinn.

“He’s very energetic, he’s very neat and tidy on the ball, he gets up and down the pitch well and you know what you’re getting when you’re getting a player from Burnley, Sean Dyche, what he expects. And, obviously, he’s proved that he can do this step up, coming from Bristol City, so I’d certainly take him all day.”

The £40,000-a-week midfielder could be a player to keep an eye on over the coming weeks following the recent update, however, with a number of Premier League sides keen, it could be tricky to persuade Brownhill to drop back down into the Championship.