Leeds United are readying an approach to sign Stoke City left-back Josh Tymon, however, they aren’t the only Championship side keen on his services.

What’s the latest Leeds transfer news?

The Whites and Daniel Farke look set for a busy final few days of the transfer window, with owners the 49ers Enterprises sealing a marquee move for striker Joel Piroe on Wednesday evening.

The club will pay Swansea City an initial £10.5m which could rise to £16m with add-ons. Piroe became the fifth arrival of the summer after Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Joe Rodon.

Alongside Piroe, Leeds have also agreed a fee with Bayer Leverkusen for midfielder Nadiem Amiri, so the German appears to be on course to become the sixth addition.

However, after both Piroe and Amiri, it doesn’t look as if the club have any plans to stop when it comes to incomings, with a new left-back seemingly on the radar.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are considering a move by readying an approach for Tymon. The report claims that second-tier rivals Swansea City are also keen on the player, and it remains to be seen if Stoke would be willing to let the full-back leave late in the window.

Who is Josh Tymon?

Leeds have Leo Hjelde and Junior Firpo on the books at left-back, whereas Sam Byram has provided cover with the pair both out through injury recently.

Tymon is 24 years of age and can play as a left-back or left midfielder, highlighting his attacking ability. The Englishman moved to the Potters back in 2017 and after loan spells with MK Dons and Famalicao in Portugal, has gone on to make 120 senior appearances for his current employers.

Read the latest Leeds transfer news HERE...

Now valued at a career-high €3m by Transfermarkt, Tymon was hailed by former manager Michael O’Neil, labelling him as a player who is athletically very good and quick.

"Josh is one that I'm delighted to see playing as he is now because he was a boy I felt wasn't in a great place. He had a difficult time with changes of manager at the club, having been brought here as a young player when we were in the Premier League with a lot of potential.

"He never lost what he had, his natural attributes: athletically very, very good, quick, left sided. What he's got now is that his confidence and belief has grown.

"He understands the game. He's got good game intelligence and he's easy to work with. I always felt from a manager's point of view that there was a player in there but he had to get it out of himself as well.

"Credit to him because he's done that and he's playing with a real belief and confidence in himself that he has to continue."

A move could well be one to keep an eye on before the September 1 deadline, but with links to more midfielders Glen Kamara and Lewis O’Brien, Leeds’ focus after Piroe and Amiri could be on bolstering their midfield ranks even further before looking at a left-back.